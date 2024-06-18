NEET-UG 2024 exam row: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi after Supreme Court pulls up NTA

NEET-UG 2024 row: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “remaining silent” over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination. Rahul Gandhi's fresh attack on the prime minister comes shortly after the Supreme Court pulled up the Centre and National Testing Agency (NTA), saying that even if there was "0.001 per cent negligence" on the part of anyone in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 examination, it should be thoroughly dealt with. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.(PTI file)

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as usual, remains silent on the issue of over 24 lakh students' futures being jeopardised by the NEET exam scandal. Arrests in Bihar, Gujarat, and Haryana clearly indicate that there was a planned and organised corruption in the exam process, with these BJP-ruled states becoming the epicentre of the paper leak,” Rahul Gandhi posted on X in Hindi.

“In our manifesto, we guaranteed the protection of the youth's future by enacting stringent laws against paper leaks. Fulfilling our responsibility as the opposition, we are committed to strongly raising the voices of the youth across the country, from the streets to Parliament, and pressuring the government to develop such stringent policies,” the Congress leader added.

The NEET-UG examination, conducted by the NTA, is the pathway for admissions into MBBS, BDS and AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi hit out at Modi Sunday over the NEET-UG medical entrance row, saying the alleged “irregularities” in the examination have devastated more than 24 lakh students even before he takes oath for a new term in office.

Rahul Gandhi assured students in the country that he would become their voice in Parliament and strongly raise the issues related to their future.

NEET-UG exam row: SC says any negligence should be thoroughly dealt with

Observing that students have to labour hard while preparing for these examinations, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said the litigation pertaining to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate)-2024 examination ought not be treated as adversarial.

"Even if there is 0.001 per cent negligence on the part of anyone, it should be thoroughly dealt with," a vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti told the advocates appearing for the Centre and the NTA.

(With inputs from agencies)