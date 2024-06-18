'If there is 0.001% negligence...': SC issues notice to NTA, Centre over NEET

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Central government over pleas alleging paper leaks and malpractices in the conduct of NEET-UG 2024 exam. The Supreme Court of India.

Amid the grave allegations that have triggered protests by medical aspirants and their parents, the apex court observed that even a minor negligence needs to be dealt with thoroughly.

NEET is India's main entrance exam for medical and allied educational fields. The National Testing Agency conducts the exam every year.

Issuing notices to the NTA and Centre, the court said even a 0.001 percent negligence must be dealt with completely.

"If there is 0.001% negligence on the part of anyone it should be thoroughly dealt with,” observes the Supreme Court.

The court also observed it can't forget the labour medical aspirants had put in to prepare for the one of the toughest entrance exams in the country.

"Children have prepared for the exams, we cannot forget their labour," the court observed, per ANI.

This is a developing story.