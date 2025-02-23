‘BJP spreading misconception’: Atishi claims CAG reports sent to Speaker before Delhi election

Former Delhi chief minister Atishi on Sunday accused the BJP of “spreading misconception,” saying she had sent the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) reports to Delhi assembly speaker before the election. LoP in Delhi Assembly Atishi and senior AAP leader Gopal Rai during a press conference, in New Delhi.(X-@AamAadmiParty)

“As chief minister, I had sent the CAG reports to the speaker of the Delhi assembly before the elections in a sealed envelope. The reports were, in any case, going to be presented in the House during the first session,” Atishi said while addressing a press conference.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is spreading the misconception that they have decided to present the report, which is completely false. We firmly believe that whatever is in the CAG report should be presented before the people of Delhi,” she added.

Atishi was named as the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, as AAP senior leader Gopal Rai announced the party's decision to appoint her.

Meanwhile, the BJP which has come to power in Delhi after 27 years will table the CAG report in the Delhi assembly on February 25 during the three-day session.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Vijender Gupta said that presenting the CAG report is the government's top agenda, as decided in the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Earlier, Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the CAG report highlights irregularities in liquor supply, adding, “Now the truth will come out.”

Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “The CAG report was withheld for the last three years. The party which claims to be an honest party, is the most corrupt. They did not want to bring the CAG report before the public. In the performance-based report, it says that there are irregularities in the supply of liquor. On one hand, they said that they want to work on education and health, but they are working on alcohol. There is a liquor scam and there are irregularities in supply also. Now, the truth will come out.”