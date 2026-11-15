BJP targets Rahul Gandhi after Italian leader raises 'vote chor' slogan: 'Who laughs when India is insulted'

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday took an indirect dig at Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, after Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck raised the slogan "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" at the Congress's Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju (L), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R)

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"Have you ever seen anyone laughing when India is insulted by a foreigner? I'm not asking about which Indian goes abroad to insult India," Rijiju said in a post on X, without naming anyone.

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Rahul Gandhi and Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy were seen laughing and applauding in a widely circulated video of Filibeck raising the slogan, which was in reference to the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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{{^usCountry}} Filibeck, the Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists (PES), had earlier accused the government of undermining democracy in India and expressed support for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Filibeck, the Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists (PES), had earlier accused the government of undermining democracy in India and expressed support for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the summit, Filibeck said international gatherings and conferences were important to draw attention to challenges facing Indian democracy.

"Democracy is under attack in India, and we need to defend it, and the best way to defend it is to stand by Rahul Gandhi and the Indian Congress Party," he said.

BJP slams Italian politician's remarks

Reacting to Filibeck's remarks, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Rahul Gandhi of seeking foreign interference in India's domestic political affairs.

In a post on X, Bhandari alleged that Gandhi had become a "puppet of foreign powers & George Soros wanting instability in India".

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"Rahul Gandhi wants Regime Change with Foreign help," he said, claiming that the Congress leader's interactions with foreign delegates reflected an attempt to seek international support to remove the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhandari further accused Gandhi of acting against Indian democracy and seeking foreign involvement in the country's internal political affairs. "Rahul Gandhi is no longer LOP; he is behaving as a puppet of Foreign powers wanting instability in India! Congress is anti-India!" he added.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also criticised Filibeck's remarks, calling the slogans raised at the Congress event "completely unacceptable".

"No foreigner has the right to interfere in India's internal affairs. Congress is now promoting people like this from across the world, and the remarks made are highly objectionable. The Congress cannot find people within the country and is now getting foreigners to raise slogans," Hussain said.

Opposition hits back at BJP

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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut defended Filibeck's remarks and questioned the BJP's criticism of the Italian politician.

"If Modi can offer Melody chocolates to the Italian Prime Minister, then an Italian politician can come here and speak about this country. Democracy is being murdered in the country; this is a UN and human rights issue, not a matter involving any foreign power," Raut said.

(With inputs from agencies)