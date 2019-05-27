BJP worker shot dead in West Bengal, security stepped up

A BJP worker was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday night in Bhatapara of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, days after the conclusion of the high-stake election that saw BJP making gains in the Trinamool Congress-ruled state

The deceased identified as 24-year-old Chandan Shaw was shot dead by a group of assailants at Kankinara Satadal playground, reports new agency ANI. Security has been stepped up in the area.

The Lok Sabah elections in the state were held over seven phases with each phase witnessing clashes between the Trinamool and BJP workers. BJP president Ami Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata was also marred by violence and the desecration of 200-year-old statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at the iconic Presidency College.

After the declaration of results that saw the BJP tally going up from two of 2014 to 18, incidents of violence were reported from Bankura, Cooch Behar and other districts in West Bengal.

Incidents of vandalisation of houses and capturing of party offices were reported in Coochbehar’s Toofanganj and Mathabahanga. Trinamool workers blamed the BJP, which denied any responsibility.

