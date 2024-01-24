close_game
News / India News / Bomb threat call for Darbhanga-Delhi SpiceJet flight prompts emergency at airport

HT News Desk
Jan 24, 2024 10:12 PM IST

The company said in a statement that the flight SG 8496, operating from Darbhanga to Delhi, was taken to an isolated bay at the Delhi airport.

New Delhi: The security agencies at the Delhi airport mounted a massive search operation on Wednesday evening, after SpiceJet received a call claiming a bomb had been placed on a Darbhanga-Delhi flight. The plane landed safely at 6 pm today.

The company said in a statement that the flight SG 8496, operating from Darbhanga to Delhi, was taken to an isolated bay at the Delhi airport. The security agencies carried out a thorough search of the aircraft to eliminate the possibility of explosives on the plane.

The threat call was received by the company's reservation office.

The passengers were swiftly deplaned after the flight landed in Delhi.

"On 24th January, a call was received at the SpiceJet reservation office about a bomb in the aircraft operating flight SG 8496 from Darbhanga to Delhi. The flight landed safely at Delhi airport at 6 pm and the aircraft was moved to an isolated bay," SpiceJet said in a statement.

"Passengers have been deplaned safely and the aircraft is undergoing a thorough search by security agencies," the company added.

An airport official told news agency PTI that a full emergency had been declared at the Delhi airport for the SpiceJet flight. There were 210 people onboard the plane.

After a probe, the threat was found to be a hoax, reported the agency.

In October last year, a Delhi-bound Akasa flight carrying 185 passengers from Pune made an emergency landing at the Mumbai Airport after a passenger claimed that he had a bomb in his bag.

The flight finally departed for its original destination around 6 am today after the bomb claim turned out to be a hoax.

"At around 2.30 am today a CISF officer informed the Mumbai Police Control, after which the luggage of the passenger of that flight was searched in the presence of Bomb Detection and Disposable Squad (BDDS) team, as well as police officers. But during an investigation the police did not find any suspicious object," a police officer had said.

