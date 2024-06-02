Bomb threat note on Vistara flight from Paris triggers full emergency at Mumbai airport
Vistara Airlines confirmed the bomb threat and said they followed protocol by informing the relevant authorities.
A full emergency was declared at Mumbai airport today after a handwritten bomb threat note was discovered on an airsickness bag on a Vistara flight which had departed from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.
The threat was reported by the flight crew at 10:08am and the plane, carrying 294 passengers and 12 crew members, landed safely at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 10:19am.
Read: Note saying ‘bomb at 5:30’ found on Varanasi-bound flight, prompts evacuation
A spokesperson for Vistara Airlines released a statement confirming the incident: “We confirm that a security concern has been noted by our staff while onboard Vistara flight UK 024 operating from Paris to Mumbai on 2 June 2024."
“Following the protocol, we immediately informed the relevant authorities. The flight has landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and we are fully cooperating with the security agencies for all the mandatory checks,” the spokesperson added.
Read: Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo flight receives bomb threat; makes emergency landing
The bomb threat on the Vistara flight was made just a day after an IndiGo flight from Varanasi to New Delhi received a similar threat, which police, after a thorough checking, determined was a hoax.
According to a Delhi Police officer, a female caller informed the airport security that her husband, travelling on the IndiGo flight, was carrying a bomb in his handbag.
The passenger in question, Vimal Kumar, 42, a resident of Meerut, was interrogated. Kumar told the police that his wife made the call after watching news about a bomb threat on an aircraft a few days before as she is “mentally unfit”, reported PTI.
The police said that his claims are being verified and further legal action is underway.
In a statement, the airline said flight 6E 2232, operating from Varanasi to Delhi, had received a bomb threat.
"Upon landing in Delhi, the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay as per security agency guidelines and the crew followed all standard operating procedures," it said.
According to the airline, all passengers have safely disembarked and the aircraft is currently undergoing inspection.
Catch Live election results on counting day at Hindustan Times
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Sikkim Election Result 2024 Live, Arunachal Pradesh Election Result 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.