Note saying ‘bomb at 5:30’ found on Varanasi-bound flight, prompts evacuation

A Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight with 176 passengers on board was evacuated minutes before it was scheduled to take off after a note saying “bomb at 5:30” was found on the flight’s lavatory. A pilot sliding down from the IndiGo flight. (PTI)

“IndiGo flight 6E2211 operating from Delhi to Varanasi had received a specific bomb threat at Delhi airport. All necessary protocols were followed and [the] aircraft was taken to a remote bay as per guidelines by airport security agencies. All passengers were safely evacuated via the emergency exits. The flight is currently undergoing inspection. Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area,” said an IndiGo statement.

The flight was preparing for departure around 5am when the cabin crew discovered the note. Deputy police commissioner (Indira Gandhi International Airport) Usha Rangnani said they were informed about the note around 5am. She added no suspicious items were found.

An airport official said an alternative aircraft was being arranged and that the Varanasi-bound passengers were waiting in the terminal building.

On May 16, an Air India crew member found the word “bomb” written on a tissue paper inside a lavatory on a Vadodara-bound flight. The aircraft was sent to an isolation bay before the threat was declared a hoax.