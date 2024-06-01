Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo flight receives bomb threat; makes emergency landing

An IndiGo flight 6E 5314 from Chennai to Mumbai on Saturday made an emergency landing in Mumbai airport due to bomb threat.



“IndiGo flight 6E 5314 operating from Chennai to Mumbai had received a bomb threat. Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew followed protocol and the aircraft was taken to a isolation bay as per security agency guidelines,” the airline said in a statement. An Indigo flight 6E 5314 from Chennai to Mumbai made an emergency landing in Mumbai airport due to bomb threat. (HT file)

“All passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft. The aircraft is currently undergoing inspection. Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area,” the IndiGo statement added.



