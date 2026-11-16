Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Monday said "transgressions" along the India-China border take place from both sides due to "differing perceptions of the boundary", asserting that the situation along the LAC is normal and Indian forces are effectively guarding the country's territory.

Border 'transgressions' occur on both sides, situation normal: Arunachal CM Khandu

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Interacting with reporters during the National Press Day celebration here, Khandu said the state shares around 1,200-km-long border with Tibet, which is under Chinese control, and that the boundary dispute has remained unresolved for decades.

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The chief minister was responding to questions about recent reports of Chinese People's Liberation Army personnel entering the state's Upper Subansiri district.

He said the issue needed to be understood in the context of the historical background of the McMahon Line and China's refusal to recognise it.

The reports of alleged Chinese incursions in the remote Taksing circle of Upper Subansiri surfaced in June, when the Nah Welfare Society, a local organisation, alleged that the PLA had expanded its presence in areas traditionally used by local communities.

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{{^usCountry}} In a memorandum to the district administration, the organisation identified five locations namely Oying in the Asaphila area, Paniar in Chujarta, Marpan in Marnafe, Potrang Lake and Tindingtang, where it claimed Chinese forces had established military infrastructure, including roads, bridges and camps. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a memorandum to the district administration, the organisation identified five locations namely Oying in the Asaphila area, Paniar in Chujarta, Marpan in Marnafe, Potrang Lake and Tindingtang, where it claimed Chinese forces had established military infrastructure, including roads, bridges and camps. {{/usCountry}}

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It alleged that some of these areas had been under Indian control before 2020. The Army, however, rejected the allegations, describing reports of recent encroachment and the establishment of camps inside Indian territory as incorrect and without any basis.

Fresh allegations emerged in August, with residents claiming that Chinese troops had crossed the LAC and entered Pukar La and Ollo in Taksing circle.

The Nah Welfare Society alleged that the PLA was moving closer to villages in the area.

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Khandu had then dismissed reports of a fresh incursion, saying the Indian Army was effectively guarding the border.

He said he would speak to Army officials and local organisations to ascertain the ground situation.

In October, ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Singh Kapur acknowledged that face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops had taken place at several locations along the Arunachal border and that some situations were continuing.

The Ministry of External Affairs subsequently said the situation along the border gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces deviate from established patrolling patterns.

Explaining the historical context, Khandu said the McMahon Line was drawn during the 1914 Simla Convention, in which representatives of British India, Tibet and China participated in discussions.

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However, China did not sign the final agreement, while British India and Tibet did, he said.

He said the absence of a mutually recognised and clearly demarcated boundary in certain stretches often leads to differing perceptions of territorial limits.

Consequently, patrols from both sides sometimes enter areas claimed by the other country, he said, adding that such incidents should be viewed in the proper context.

The chief minister said the priority was to prevent such incidents from escalating and maintain peace along the border.

He also stressed the need to strengthen infrastructure in frontier areas to address existing gaps.

Khandu emphasised the importance of people living in border villages, saying their presence in frontier areas was vital for strengthening the country's position.

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He called for better infrastructure and development in these villages to improve living conditions and encourage people to remain in the border regions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.