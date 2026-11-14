External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday said that the border with China has become “more alive in a way” and added that India's capability along the frontier has significantly improved.
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Alluding to Galwan, Jaishankar, speaking at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi, said: “Our capability to sustain ourselves and deploy forces along that border has improved. I would say it has improved in a very significant way.” Track the HTLS 2026 live hereThe bilateral ties between the two countries had plummeted to a new low in 2020 following violent clash at Galwan Valley in June that left 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese troops.
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Jaishankar added: “When it comes to the border, I would make this point, border infra was neglected till about a decade ago.”
He said that India and China’s economies were of the same stature in the 1980s but while Beijing pushed towards industrialisation, New Delhi “missed the bus”.
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“When Rajiv Gandhi went to China in 1988, India and China’s economies were the same size. But China in the 1980s made a huge push towards modernization and industrialization. I'm sorry to say India in the 1980s simply missed the bus,” he said.
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“When Rajiv Gandhi went to China in 1988, India and China’s economies were the same size. But China in the 1980s made a huge push towards modernization and industrialization. I'm sorry to say India in the 1980s simply missed the bus,” he said.
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Home/India News/Border with China has become ‘more alive’: Jaishankar at HT Leadership Summit
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