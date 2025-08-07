Brazil's Lula dials PM Modi, extends support against Trump's 'unilateral' tariffs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva agreed to "defend multilateralism" after US President Donald Trump imposed sweeping “unilateral” tariffs on both countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during a state visit to Brazil in July. (ANI)

Trump raised India's tariffs to 50 per cent by imposing an additional 25 per cent levy on its goods on Wednesday, resulting in the tally matching the tariff imposed on Brazil, i.e., 50 per cent.

In a post X, Lula said, "We discussed the international economic scenario and the imposition of unilateral tariffs. Brazil and India are, so far, the two most affected countries. We reaffirmed the importance of defending multilateralism and the need to address the challenges of the current situation, as well as to explore possibilities for greater integration between the two countries."

Lula said that in an hour-long call with the Indian PM, the duo recalled the significant outcomes of Modi's state visit to Brazil in July.

He also confirmed that a State visit from Brazil to India in early 2026. "As a preparatory step for the visit, we agreed that Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin will travel to India next October, on the occasion of the Trade Monitoring Mechanism meeting," Lula added.

He said that the Brazilian delegation will include ministers and businesspeople, who will discuss cooperation in trade, defense, energy, critical minerals, health, and digital inclusion.

PM Modi and Lula also recalled the goal of increasing their bilateral trade to more than US$20 billion by 2030. "To this end, we agreed to expand the scope of the agreement between MERCOSUR and India. We exchanged information about the virtual payment platforms of our two countries, including PIX and India’s UPI," the Brazilian President said in his X post.

The leaders also talked about the successes of the BRICS Summit in Brazil and working together for the transition to the next presidency of the bloc, which will be led by India.

Earlier in July, Trump announced a 50 per cent tariff on Brazilian goods, calling the trial of former president Jair Bolsonaro a "Witch Hunt" and an "international disgrace".

He said he knew and worked with Bolsonaro, whom he held in high esteem, and added that many other world leaders viewed him similarly during his time in office.

The way that Brazil has treated former President Bolsonaro, a Highly Respected Leader throughout the World during his Term, including by the United States, is an international disgrace. This Trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!” Trump wrote in a letter to Lula.

The US President had said that after years of talks, America needs to fix the unfair trade balance with Brazil, allegedly caused by its tariffs and trade barriers. Trump justified that the 50 per cent tariff is a move towards fairer trade, saying that it is needed because of the issues with Brazil's current government.

Reacting to Trump's tariffs, Lula had said that he would not take orders from a "gringo", referring to the US President.

The Brazilian president had said that his country would go ahead with the regulation and taxation of US tech firms, alleging that they promote violence and fake news under the pretext of freedom of expression.