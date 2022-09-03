Home / India News / Breaking: Kashmir's first-ever multiplex set to open today
Breaking: Kashmir's first-ever multiplex set to open today

india news
Updated on Sep 03, 2022 06:06 AM IST

Breaking news today September 3, 2022:

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 03, 2022 06:06 AM IST

    Explosives attack in Colombia kills 8 cops

    Explosives attack in Colombia kills eight police officials, says President Gustavo Petro, as reported by AFP.

  • Sep 03, 2022 06:01 AM IST

    Kashmir's first-ever multiplex set to open today

    Film aficionados in Jammu and Kashmir will be able to watch the latest movies on the big screen as the Valley's first multiplex is set to open in the Sonawar area today.

    The multiplex, developed in collaboration with leading theatre chain INOX, will have three movie halls with a total capacity of 520 seats, its owner Vijay Dhar had told PTI. The operations and management of the property will be looked after by INOX.

Develop UP State Capital Region on lines of Delhi-NCR: CM Yogi to officials

Published on Sep 03, 2022 06:05 AM IST

The pressure of population is increasing in the neighbouring districts as well and there are complaints of unplanned development at times.

U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Diaspora in US sets 2 world records at India Day parade

Published on Sep 03, 2022 02:41 AM IST

The first event saw one of the largest ensembles of 'damru' or the twin-headed drum. The event was held in New York on Sunday. The feat will now feature in the Guinness World Records.

New York: Telugu film actor Allu Arjun with singer Kailash Kher during the India Day Parade organised by Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), in New York City.(PTI)
Air India to work on improving punctuality, says CEO

Published on Sep 03, 2022 12:33 AM IST

Wilson said the airline is setting up an “airport coordination” team “to better understand airport-specific issues and improve communication”.

The airlines is already working on restoring its aircraft, improving spare parts and building in-house engineering. (HT File Photo)
Piyush Goyal to attend IPEF meet, strengthen trade ties with the US

Published on Sep 03, 2022 12:25 AM IST

IPEF is structured around four pillars – Trade, Supply Chains, Clean Economy, and Fair Economy, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal (ANI)
FM pulls up collector in T’gana over not displaying Modi photo at fair price shop

Published on Sep 03, 2022 12:10 AM IST

Sitharaman asked the collector to ensure that Modi’s picture should be put up at all the fair shops in the district. “It is the responsibility of all the district collectors to see that the ration shops should invariably have the pictures of the Prime Minister without fail,” she said

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday stopped at a fair price shop at Birkur village and interacted with the beneficiaries of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, under which each family would get five kg of rice free of cost. (ANI)
KCR’s visit to Patna draws Oppn flak

Published on Sep 03, 2022 12:07 AM IST

The Telangana chief minister’s tour to Patna came at a time when the death of four women on Tuesday due to botched sterilisation surgeries at a community health centre in Ibrahimpatnam in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district was rocking the state

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao distributed ex gratia in Patna to families of 12 migrant workers who died in a fire accident in Hyderabad and to the kin of Galwan bravehearts. (HT Photo)
Tree felled for NH widening kills birds in Malappuram

Published on Sep 03, 2022 12:05 AM IST

Forest minister A K Saseendran directed the divisional forest officer to visit the area and submit a report to him. Public works minister Mohammad Riyas also condemned the incident and sought a report from the National Highway Authority of India

The tree was axed as a part of the National Highway 66 widening work in VKP Angadi in the district after which several nests perished, inviting sharp criticism from environmentalists. (HT Photo)
Goa’s coastal management plan gets nod

Updated on Sep 03, 2022 12:01 AM IST

The National Coastal Zone Management Authority has given its nod to Goa’s coastal management plan, the absence of which has led to several projects on the coastline pending.

The National Coastal Zone Management Authority has given its nod to Goa’s coastal management plan. (Reuters)
Abhishek Banerjee takes on Shah after ED questioning

Updated on Sep 03, 2022 01:22 AM IST

Slamming the minister and his son Jay Shah who is Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Banerjee said, “The father is trying to teach nationalism to the nation but his son refused to touch the national flag after India recently defeated Pakistan.”

The ED on Friday questioned TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for close to eight hours in the coal smuggling case. (ANI)
Karnataka: Teacher burns 3-year-old’s genitals for urinating in shorts, held

Updated on Sep 03, 2022 12:01 AM IST

In their complaint, the family alleged the teacher at the anganwadi centre at Godekere burnt the toddler’s private parts for frequently wetting his pants, Tumkur superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad said.

A 28-year-old assistant teacher at an anganwadi day care centre in Karnataka’s Tumkur district has been booked. (Representative use)
Sagar serial killer Shivprasad Dhruve held for 4 murders

Updated on Sep 03, 2022 03:41 AM IST

Between August 28 and September 1, Shivprasad Dhruve killed three people, all security guards. The police – 10 teams of 25 policemen each – have been looking for him since August 30, and even announced a reward for his capture.

Shivprasad Dhruve did not like people sleeping on the job, and expressed his displeasure by killing watchmen he found asleep. (HT Photo)
Dalit man killed by in-laws in Uttarakhand hate crime, say police

Updated on Sep 03, 2022 04:32 AM IST

According to the police, Jagdish Chandra, a member of the Uttarakhand Parivartan Party (UPP), and Geeta eloped and solemnised their marriage at a temple in Bhikiyasen on August 21.

A 38-year-old Dalit man was allegedly killed by his upper caste in-laws in Uttarakhand’s Almora district in a suspected hate crime. (Representative use)
Centre looks to expand Ayushman Bharat reach by reducing premium

Updated on Sep 03, 2022 05:57 AM IST

The scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, is currently applicable to poor and vulnerable groups and provides an insurance cover of ₹5 lakh to 107.4 million families.

The premium of the health insurance currently stands at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,200 - <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,300 and borne by the central and state governments in a 60:40 ratio, officials said. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
INS Vikrant and its handpicked crew

Updated on Sep 03, 2022 04:33 AM IST

The eight officers featured in a brochure handed out to more than 3,000 guests at the INS Vikrant commissioning ceremony.

Al the eight members of the vcrew have played important roles when Vikrant was put through its paces during a raft of rigourous trials at sea for almost a year before Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the warship into the navy
