BREAKING: Karnataka Congress MLAs arrive in Delhi amidst state CM talks

Updated on May 16, 2023 01:05 PM IST

Breaking news, May 16, 2023:



ByHT News Desk
  • May 16, 2023 01:05 PM IST

    Pak court reserves verdict on Imran Khan's bail plea in cases registered against him since May 9

    The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved the verdict on Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's petition seeking bail in all cases registered against him in Punjab province following his arrest in a corruption case last week that sparked violent protests by his supporters.

    Khan, 70, had filed the plea on Saturday, a day after being released on bail from Islamabad High Court (IHC).

    At the outset of the hearing, the court inquired about the absence of Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief.

    Responding to the query, Khan's lawyer said that he would appear before the court by 11 am.

    The lawyer representing Punjab's interim government opposed the bail plea contending it was inadmissible.

    (PTI)

  • May 16, 2023 12:18 PM IST

    Newly elected Karnataka Congress MLAs arrive at party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi amidst state CM talks 

    Newly elected Karnataka Congress MLAs arrived at the residence of party national president Mallikarjun Kharge amid ongoing talks in the party for the next Karnataka CM.

  • May 16, 2023 12:15 PM IST

    How a selfie to force Shah Rukh Khan to pay up in Aryan Khan drug case backfired

    A selfie that went viral holds the key to the rogue drugs bust operation on the cruise ship, Cordelia, in October 2021. Following a vigilance report, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed an FIR last week against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede who was then the zonal director of Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau, NCB Superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh who has since been dismissed from service, NCB’s Intelligence officer Ashish Ranjan, and two private citizens, KP Gosavi and Sanville Adrian D’Souza.

    Read Here.

  • May 16, 2023 11:22 AM IST

    Taiwan expands adoption rights for same-sex couples

    Taiwan's parliament passed an amendment on Tuesday allowing gay couples to jointly adopt children, a move hailed by activists as "another big step forward" for marriage equality.

    Taiwan is at the vanguard of Asia's burgeoning LGBTQ rights movement, becoming the first place in the region to legalise marriage equality in 2019.

    But same-sex couples still faced restrictions, such as being unable to jointly adopt children. While individuals in Taiwan were allowed to adopt regardless of sexual orientation, those in same-sex marriages could not both be legal parents unless the child was one partner's biological offspring.

    (AFP)

  • May 16, 2023 10:51 AM IST

    Delhi-NCR sky cloaked in grey 

    A day after Delhi’s environment minister Gopal Rai unveiled plans to station mobile vans across the city’s 13 pollution hotspots for a week to pinpoint individual pollution sources for targeted action, Delhi woke up to grey skies and dusty weather on Tuesday.

  • May 16, 2023 10:15 AM IST

    Delhi school gets bomb threat mail, search operation on

    A school located in south Delhi’s Pushp Vihar locality reported a bomb threat on Tuesday morning.

  • May 16, 2023 08:26 AM IST

    Karnataka cliffhanger: DK Shivakumar to be in Delhi; Congress decision likely today. Top updates

    While the suspense over the new Karnataka chief minister remains, reports indicate that the name - either DK Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah - is likely to be announced on Tuesday.

  • May 16, 2023 07:44 AM IST

    Who is KP Gosavi — ‘independent witness’ who planned to extort 25 crore from Aryan Khan?

    The Central Bureau of Investigation in its FIR claimed that ‘independent witness’ Kiran or KP Gosavi and one Prabhakar Sail, now deceased, were included by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Cordelia cruise ship drug raid on October 2, 2021, on the directions of former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede.

  • May 16, 2023 07:12 AM IST

    Three killed, seven injured in New Mexico shooting; suspect shot dead

    Three people were killed and two police officers were among at least seven people injured Monday when an 18-year-old opened fire in a northwestern New Mexico.

  • May 16, 2023 06:58 AM IST

    Lookout notice issued against Shaista Parveen in Umesh Pal murder

    Nearly three months after the triple murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two security guards, police have issued lookout notices against all those accused in the case who have not been caught yet. The list includes -- slain mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen, henchmen Guddu Muslim, Sabir and Armaan.

  • May 16, 2023 06:37 AM IST

    At least 6 dead, 700 injured as powerful cyclone Mocha floods homes in Myanmar

    About 1,000 people were trapped by seawater 3.6 meters (12 feet) deep along western Myanmar's coast and six deaths were reported as cyclone Mocha made landfall in Rakhine state Sunday afternoon. Nearly 700 people were also reported to be injured after the seawater raced into more than 10 low-lying wards near the shore.

  • May 16, 2023 05:59 AM IST

    Rudy Giuliani, ex-New York mayor, sued for alleged sexual assault

    A former associate of Rudy Giuliani sued the ex-New York mayor for $10 million on Monday, alleging he subjected her to "wide-ranging sexual assault and harassment."

  • May 16, 2023 05:25 AM IST

    Six killed in New Zealand four-storey hostel fire

    At least six people have been killed in a fire that tore through a four-storey hostel in the early hours of Tuesday in New Zealand's capital in central Wellington.

