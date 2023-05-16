Home / India News / Who is KP Gosavi — ‘independent witness’ who planned to extort 25 crore from Aryan Khan?

Who is KP Gosavi — ‘independent witness’ who planned to extort 25 crore from Aryan Khan?

ByAniruddha Dhar
May 16, 2023 07:39 AM IST

Ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede has been booked by CBI over an alleged ₹25-crore bribe demand from Shah Rukh Khan's family to spare Aryan Khan.

The Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI in its FIR claimed that ‘independent witness’ Kiran or KP Gosavi and one Prabhakar Sail, now deceased, were included by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Cordelia cruise ship drug raid on October 2, 2021, on the directions of former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede.

The viral selfie shows KP Gosavi, who was a panch witness to the seizure of 6 grams of charas from Arbaaz Merchant on Cordelia, posing triumphantly with Aryan Khan. (HT Photo)
The viral selfie shows KP Gosavi, who was a panch witness to the seizure of 6 grams of charas from Arbaaz Merchant on Cordelia, posing triumphantly with Aryan Khan. (HT Photo)

Wankhede has been booked by the CBI over an alleged 25-crore bribe demand from actor Shah Rukh Khan's family to spare his son Aryan Khan in a drugs case.

Things to know about KP Gosavi:

1. KP Gosavi, in conspiracy with his aide Sanvile D'Souza and others, had entered into the conspiracy to “extort an amount” of 25 crore from the family members of Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, by “threatening them of the accusation of offences of possession of Narcotics substances”, the CBI FIR alleged.

2. In order to let him walk free, Gosavi and D'Souza negotiated the amount bringing it down to 18 crore and even collected a token of 50 lakh and returned a part of the amount later, the FIR added.

3. Wankhede in the capacity of the immediate supervisory officer “had directed” to take Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail as the independent witness in the proceedings against the accused in the drug bust case, the FIR stated.

4. Wankhede had directed then NCB superintendent VV Singh to let Gosavi “handle the accused” while taking him to the NCB office thereby “allowing a freehand” to him and others in order to create a visual impression that Gosavi had the custody of the accused, it added.

5. The CBI alleged that violating all norms of an independent witness, Gosavi was allowed to be present in the company of the accused persons and even allowed to come to the NCB office after the raid and took the freedom to click selfies and recorded the voice note of an accused.

6. This position “allowed” Gosavi and D'Souza to enter into the “conspiracy” with others to allegedly demand a bribe from Shah Rukh Khan, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

7. NCP leader Nawab Malik was the first to question Gosavi’s presence inside the NCB office. Malik who claimed his son-in-law too had been framed by the NCB, realised that it was most unusual for an officer from an investigating agency to take such photos and make them public, began his own investigation into the man in the selfie with Aryan Khan.

8. In his first press briefing on October 6, 2021, the NCP leader revealed that Gosavi was not with the NCB, and was in fact an independent witness called by Wankhede.

9. Gosavi, allegedly on the run, was arrested on October 28, 2021, in a cheating case from 2018 when he had allegedly duped one Chinmay Deshmukh of 18 lakh under the pretext of giving him a job in Malaysia.

10. Days after Gosavi came to limelight as his selfie with Aryan, Prabhakar Sail alleged that he had taken 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the Goa-bound Cordellia ship.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
aryan khan narcotics control bureau cbi shah rukh khan + 2 more
aryan khan narcotics control bureau cbi shah rukh khan + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out