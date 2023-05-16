Why is Delhi-NCR sky cloaked in grey? ‘Noida is choking...’

A day after Delhi’s environment minister Gopal Rai unveiled plans to station mobile vans across the city’s 13 pollution hotspots for a week to pinpoint individual pollution sources for targeted action, Delhi woke up to grey skies and dusty weather on Tuesday. Several Twitter users complained about the skies being grey with no sunlight and dust being on the rise. Many also posted visuals with heavy smog in the sky. (File)

The Delhi government had announced the move after Rai held a round-table conference to evaluate a real-time source apportionment study initiated in January, which identified secondary inorganic aerosols and vehicle emissions as the primary pollutants in the Capital.

Many parts of Delhi-NCR were covered in dust. The Air Quality Index (AQI) dipped in most parts of the National Capital Region to the 'Hazardous' category, many parts recorded an AQI between poor to very poor category as per the data by Central Pollution Control Board.

The hazardous category has severe health effects on people along with serious respiratory impact. The air quality above 400 is considered hazardous.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall in the city. The IMD, in a statement on Tuesday, said it would be partly cloudy in Delhi with a possibility of light rainfall and thundershowers. The IMD also stated that there was a possibility of dust-raising winds during the day.

One of the Twitter users wrote, “Absolutely crazy level of dust in Noida. Since last evening situation very grim. On sweeping balcony, the dust was very high. In Delhi sky is totally grey> #Farmstubble burning could be a major reason.”

Another user wrote, “Can somebody else feel a little too much #pollution today in Delhi and #delhincr areas? Like we know we live in a hell hole, but today it feels like it is somedody filled it excess smog and dust particles.”

A Twitter user wrote, “No, dont say the weather is good. It's dust fyi...Noida is choking.”

Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson Reena Gupta tweeted, “Under the leadership of CM @ArvindKejriwal Delhi continues its war on pollution. We will soon have hyper local real time data from pollution hot spots.”

