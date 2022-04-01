Home / India News / BREAKING: Government extends AFSPA in 3 districts in Arunachal Pradesh
Live

BREAKING: Government extends AFSPA in 3 districts in Arunachal Pradesh

Breaking news updates April 1, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Apr 01, 2022 08:22 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 01, 2022 08:22 AM IST

    PM Modi to address 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with students, teachers and parents during the 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha today.

  • Apr 01, 2022 07:58 AM IST

    Commercial cooking gas LPG price hiked by 250 per cylinder

    19 kg commercial cooking gas LPG price hiked by 250 per cylinder. It will now cost 2,253 effective from today. No increase in the prices of domestic gas cylinders.

  • Apr 01, 2022 07:35 AM IST

    Govt extends AFSPA in 3 districts of Arunachal Pradesh

    Govt extends AFSPA in 3 districts of Arunachal Pradesh - including Tirap, Changlang and Longding. 

  • Apr 01, 2022 07:19 AM IST

    US comments on Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov's New Delhi visit

    The United States said that every country has its own relationship with the Russian Federation and the US is not seeking any change in that, state department spokesman Ned Price said on Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to New Delhi amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news top news india news
india news

Pariksha Pe Charcha: Modi to interact with students, teachers, parents today

The education ministry said the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha assumes “special significance” as it revolves around the post-pandemic education scenario
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI/File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI/File)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 08:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar
Close Story
india news

Nearly 17,000 Indian pilgrims visited Pakistan in last 5 years: Centre

The highest number of Indian pilgrims who travelled to the neighbouring country was in 2021 (5,425), followed by 4,273 in 2019
Minister of state for external affairs V. Muraleedharan in Lok Sabha. (ANI Photo)
Minister of state for external affairs V. Muraleedharan in Lok Sabha. (ANI Photo)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 08:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar
Close Story
india news

Centre extends AFSPA in 3 districts of Arunachal Pradesh

Protests have rocked the northeast for years demanding the complete withdrawal of the AFSPA for its “draconian” provisions.
Centre extends AFSPA in 3 districts of Arunachal Pradesh (HT Archive)
Centre extends AFSPA in 3 districts of Arunachal Pradesh (HT Archive)
Updated on Apr 01, 2022 08:06 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
india news

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw says she is a proud Kannadiga after 'communal divide' tweet

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said she is a proud Kannadiga and have objections to incidents detracting economic progress and her concerns being hijacked to political issues, both. 
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw thanked Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai for his appeal to practise restraint.&nbsp;
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw thanked Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai for his appeal to practise restraint. 
Published on Apr 01, 2022 07:47 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

BREAKING: Government extends AFSPA in 3 districts in Arunachal Pradesh

Breaking news updates April 1, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Apr 01, 2022 07:58 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Russian foreign minister reaches Delhi, Ukraine situation in focus

On Friday, Sergei Lavrov will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar.
Sergei Lavrov at Delhi airport (ANI)
Sergei Lavrov at Delhi airport (ANI)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 03:53 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha event to be held today

The Prime Minister will interact with as many as 1,000 students at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium in what will be the fifth edition of the series.
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo)
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo)
Updated on Apr 01, 2022 04:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

CBI registers its first case under Lokpal

The agency filed the case against Manager Singh, former director-general of the National Research Laboratory for Conservation of Cultural Property, and V K Singh, owner of a private construction company, apart from unidentified public servants.
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 03:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Gujarat assembly passes bill to regulate stray cattle in urban areas

According to the new bill, it will now be necessary for cattle owners to secure a licence to keep cattle. The registration and tagging of animals will be made mandatory in municipal areas, as per the provisions of the new bill.
The Gujarat assembly on Thursday passed a bill which introduces a licence to own cattle in urban areas and jail of up to one year for owners in case of any violation of the proposed law. (HT PHOTO.)
The Gujarat assembly on Thursday passed a bill which introduces a licence to own cattle in urban areas and jail of up to one year for owners in case of any violation of the proposed law. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Apr 01, 2022 01:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

‘This is real sign of democracy’: Irom Sharmila on Centre’s Afspa changes

The activist observed a hunger strike against the controversial law from November 2000 to August 2016 before forming the Peoples’ Resurgence and Justice Alliance ahead of the 2017 Manipur assembly elections.
Irom Chanu Sharmila left Manipur after the 2017 state elections and lives in Karnataka with her husband Desmond Coutinho and her daughters. (HT File Photo/Leivon Jimmy)
Irom Chanu Sharmila left Manipur after the 2017 state elections and lives in Karnataka with her husband Desmond Coutinho and her daughters. (HT File Photo/Leivon Jimmy)
Updated on Apr 01, 2022 04:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Close Story
india news

SC seeks status on measures to protect GIB, says ‘conscious of need for development’

Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court that if underground high tension wires are to be laid, such long wires required to be insulated which could not be easily procured.
The Supreme Court was told at its hearing that laying underground cable lines in parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat to save two endangered birds, Great Indian Bustard and Lesser Florican, will require a cost to the tune of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,000 crore. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT File Photo)
The Supreme Court was told at its hearing that laying underground cable lines in parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat to save two endangered birds, Great Indian Bustard and Lesser Florican, will require a cost to the tune of 55,000 crore. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT File Photo)
Updated on Apr 01, 2022 01:05 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbraham Thomas
Close Story
india news

Modi leads Rajya Sabha farewell to 72 retiring members

In his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the experience gained by the members within the four walls of the House could now be spread in four different directions of the country to inspire the younger generation.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari with former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad, during a farewell function in honour of retiring Members of Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)
Union minister Nitin Gadkari with former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad, during a farewell function in honour of retiring Members of Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 12:50 AM IST
Copy Link
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Close Story
india news

Karnataka: Biocon chief’s ‘religious divide’ remark sparks political uproar

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s non-commital responses to the actions taken by rightwing groups has only gone against the government and helped the political opposition.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai says it was possible to resolve all social issues through peaceful talks. (HT)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai says it was possible to resolve all social issues through peaceful talks. (HT)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 12:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

In Odisha’s primary classes, more than 40% students fail to clear baseline tests

A baseline assessment in Odia, Maths and English was conducted for students of class 8 between November 27 and 29 with the students being asked to appear in examinations with 50 marks in each subject. Similarly, the students of classes 6 and 7 appeared for the tests between November 22 and 24 while those in classes 1-5 wrote the tests between March 9 and 11.
After remaining closed since March 2020, physical classes for class 8 students in Odisha began on October 25 last year while for classes 6 and 7, school reopened from November 15. For primary classes 1-5, the offline teaching began on January 3 this year. (HT PHOTO.)
After remaining closed since March 2020, physical classes for class 8 students in Odisha began on October 25 last year while for classes 6 and 7, school reopened from November 15. For primary classes 1-5, the offline teaching began on January 3 this year. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 12:47 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Close Story
india news

Rahul visits Siddaganga Matha as Cong tries to woo dominant Lingayats

Sree Siddaganga Matha with a recorded history of 600 years is one of the holiest monasteries for the Lingayat community and has hosted the country’s most influential political leaders including former prime ministers and Presidents.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the Matha is being seen as a move to try and reach out to a community that has, in recent times, firmly stood behind the BJP and its leader BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the Matha is being seen as a move to try and reach out to a community that has, in recent times, firmly stood behind the BJP and its leader BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 12:38 AM IST
Copy Link
BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out