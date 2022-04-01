BREAKING: Government extends AFSPA in 3 districts in Arunachal Pradesh

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Apr 01, 2022 08:22 AM IST
PM Modi to address 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with students, teachers and parents during the 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha today.
Apr 01, 2022 07:58 AM IST
Commercial cooking gas LPG price hiked by ₹250 per cylinder
19 kg commercial cooking gas LPG price hiked by ₹250 per cylinder. It will now cost ₹2,253 effective from today. No increase in the prices of domestic gas cylinders.
Apr 01, 2022 07:35 AM IST
Govt extends AFSPA in 3 districts of Arunachal Pradesh
Govt extends AFSPA in 3 districts of Arunachal Pradesh - including Tirap, Changlang and Longding.
Apr 01, 2022 07:19 AM IST
US comments on Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov's New Delhi visit
The United States said that every country has its own relationship with the Russian Federation and the US is not seeking any change in that, state department spokesman Ned Price said on Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to New Delhi amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
