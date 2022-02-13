Home / India News / Breaking: EC relaxes campaign time limit, attendance cap in rallies from today
Breaking: EC relaxes campaign time limit, attendance cap in rallies from today

Updated on Feb 13, 2022 06:26 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
  • Feb 13, 2022 06:23 AM IST

    EC relaxes poll campaign time limit, allows rallies with attendance caps from today

    The Election Commission of India on Saturday eased campaign norms, increasing the time limit as between 6am and 10pm instead of earlier 8am to 8pm. The EC also allowed rallies or padyatras with a limited attendance as permitted by the district authorities.

breaking news
india news

Updated on Feb 13, 2022 06:26 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Madhya Pradesh: 5 rescued after under-construction tunnel caved in

A total of nine labourers were trapped after the under-construction tunnel of the Bargi underground canal caved in at Sleemanabad in Katni district.
An SDERF team at the site to rescue the trapped labourers.
An SDERF team at the site to rescue the trapped labourers.
Published on Feb 13, 2022 06:11 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Hijab mentioned 7 times in Quran; not essential to Islam: Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan narrated a story of the niece of the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) wife, who had fought against the hijab. "This is how the women of the first generation (of Islam) behaved. That's all I want to say," the Governor said.
The hijab row began after hijab-clad students in Karnataka colleges were denied entry.&nbsp;(AFP)
The hijab row began after hijab-clad students in Karnataka colleges were denied entry. (AFP)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 05:49 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Odisha villagers make sarpanch candidates write a test before actual polls

After Covid-19 curbs were relaxed earlier this week, the 9 sarpanch candidates of Kutra gram panchayat had gone to Malupada village under the panchayat where they were asked to sit for a written test. Of the 9 candidates, 8 agreed to take the test.
Eight sarpanch candidates in the tribal-dominated district of Sundargarh were asked by people of a village to take a written test to put their vision down on pen and paper. (GETTY IMAGES.)
Eight sarpanch candidates in the tribal-dominated district of Sundargarh were asked by people of a village to take a written test to put their vision down on pen and paper. (GETTY IMAGES.)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 01:10 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
india news

BJP releases poll manifesto, promises 75% reservation to Punjab residents in govt jobs

The BJP manifesto for the Punjab polls says a dope test will be mandatory before filing nominations for elections
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri with Union MoS Som Parkash, BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, and BJP leader Tarun Chugh, releases BJP's manifesto for the Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar on Saturday. (PTI)
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri with Union MoS Som Parkash, BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, and BJP leader Tarun Chugh, releases BJP's manifesto for the Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar on Saturday. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

Assembly elections: EC further relaxes poll campaign norms

Political parties and candidates may campaign with a maximum of 50% of the capacity of the designated open spaces, or the limit prescribed by the state disaster management authority, whichever was less
The relaxations were allowed since the health ministry said the Covid-19 situation has improved across the poll-bound states. (Harmeet Sodhi)
The relaxations were allowed since the health ministry said the Covid-19 situation has improved across the poll-bound states. (Harmeet Sodhi)
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 01:33 AM IST
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
india news

Beyond the News: Congress’s campaign in Punjab is a lesson in how not to win elections

The Congress’s campaign in Punjab is a lesson in how not to win elections
Jalandhar: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi rides a motorcycle during a road show for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, in Jalandhar, Tuesday night, Feb 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_09_2022_000135B) (PTI)
Jalandhar: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi rides a motorcycle during a road show for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, in Jalandhar, Tuesday night, Feb 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_09_2022_000135B) (PTI)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByVinod Sharma
india news

CRPF officer killed in Chhattisgarh gunfight

According to police, the gunfight took place at around 9.30 am near a rivulet close to Putkel village under Basaguda police station limits, when a team of CRPF’s 168th battalion was out on security duty.
CRPF officer killed in Chhattisgarh gunfight
CRPF officer killed in Chhattisgarh gunfight
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 04:24 AM IST
ByRitesh Mishra, Raipur
india news

Bengal governor prorogues assembly after consulting state cabinet

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday drew the curtains on the current session of the legislative assembly, discharging his constitutional duty on recommendation by the state cabinet of ministers
Kolkata, India - Nov 26, 2019: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar during a special program on the occasion of Constituion Day, at Raj Bhavan, in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
Kolkata, India - Nov 26, 2019: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar during a special program on the occasion of Constituion Day, at Raj Bhavan, in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Kerala: Models’ death accused hotel owner booked in Pocso case

Saiju Thankachan and Anjali are the other two accused in the case filed by a mother and her 17-year-old daughter in Kochi. The accused have moved the Kerala high court for anticipatory bail, a police official said.
In the complaint, the mother, a native of Kozhikode (north Kerala), alleged that Vayalat, owner of No 18 Hotel, molested her daughter during a DJ party at the hotel in October last year. (Representative use)
In the complaint, the mother, a native of Kozhikode (north Kerala), alleged that Vayalat, owner of No 18 Hotel, molested her daughter during a DJ party at the hotel in October last year. (Representative use)
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 12:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Sack Assam CM over Rahul remark: K Chandrasekhar Rao

On Friday, Sarma, who was campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound Uttarakhand, said, “The Congress asked for proof of surgical strikes, the authenticity of the vaccine. Did we ever ask proof from Rahul Gandhi of being Rajiv Gandhi’s son?”
TRS president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lashed out at the saffron party for kicking up the hijab controversy in Karnataka. (HT Photo)
TRS president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lashed out at the saffron party for kicking up the hijab controversy in Karnataka. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 12:10 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Ban on publishing business information in government sights

The Finance Bill presented in Parliament on February 1 proposed to insert “Section 135AA” in the Customs Act to protect import and export data submitted to customs.
Bid to protect customs data from misuse: Ban on publishing business info in govt sights
Bid to protect customs data from misuse: Ban on publishing business info in govt sights
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 04:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Andhra police set fire to 200 tonnes of cannabis worth 500 crore

Police officials estimate the street value of the destroyed drug to be around 500 crore. The exercise was carried out at an event in the presence of top police officials, led by director general of police D Gautam Sawang.
Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday set fire to over 200 tonnes of processed cannabis (ganja) in Koduru village of Visakhapatnam district (HT Photo)
Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday set fire to over 200 tonnes of processed cannabis (ganja) in Koduru village of Visakhapatnam district (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 12:09 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Decision on reopening colleges after HC ruling on Monday: Karnataka CM amid hijab row

The Karnataka government extended holidays for pre-university colleges, shut from February 9, till February 15. It was slated to open on February 14.
Bommai’s statements come a day after the Karnataka government decided to reopen offline classes until 10th grade to prevent any flaring up of the raging Hijab row in the southern states. (Reuters)
Bommai’s statements come a day after the Karnataka government decided to reopen offline classes until 10th grade to prevent any flaring up of the raging Hijab row in the southern states. (Reuters)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 12:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Udupi
india news

CBI FIR against shipping company for cheating 28 banks of 22,842 crore

ABG Shipyard, the flagship of the ABG Group, has facilities in Gujarat’s Surat and Dahej for shipbuilding and repair
CBI FIR against shipping company for cheating 28 banks of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,842 crore
CBI FIR against shipping company for cheating 28 banks of 22,842 crore
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 02:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Sunday, February 13, 2022
