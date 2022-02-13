Live
Breaking: EC relaxes campaign time limit, attendance cap in rallies from today
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 06:26 AM IST
Feb 13, 2022 06:23 AM IST
EC relaxes poll campaign time limit, allows rallies with attendance caps from today
The Election Commission of India on Saturday eased campaign norms, increasing the time limit as between 6am and 10pm instead of earlier 8am to 8pm. The EC also allowed rallies or padyatras with a limited attendance as permitted by the district authorities.
Madhya Pradesh: 5 rescued after under-construction tunnel caved in
A total of nine labourers were trapped after the under-construction tunnel of the Bargi underground canal caved in at Sleemanabad in Katni district.
Published on Feb 13, 2022 06:11 AM IST
Hijab mentioned 7 times in Quran; not essential to Islam: Kerala Governor
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan narrated a story of the niece of the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) wife, who had fought against the hijab. "This is how the women of the first generation (of Islam) behaved. That's all I want to say," the Governor said.
Published on Feb 13, 2022 05:49 AM IST
Odisha villagers make sarpanch candidates write a test before actual polls
After Covid-19 curbs were relaxed earlier this week, the 9 sarpanch candidates of Kutra gram panchayat had gone to Malupada village under the panchayat where they were asked to sit for a written test. Of the 9 candidates, 8 agreed to take the test.
Published on Feb 13, 2022 01:10 AM IST
BJP releases poll manifesto, promises 75% reservation to Punjab residents in govt jobs
The BJP manifesto for the Punjab polls says a dope test will be mandatory before filing nominations for elections
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 12:25 AM IST
Assembly elections: EC further relaxes poll campaign norms
Political parties and candidates may campaign with a maximum of 50% of the capacity of the designated open spaces, or the limit prescribed by the state disaster management authority, whichever was less
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 01:33 AM IST
Beyond the News: Congress’s campaign in Punjab is a lesson in how not to win elections
The Congress’s campaign in Punjab is a lesson in how not to win elections
Published on Feb 13, 2022 12:21 AM IST
CRPF officer killed in Chhattisgarh gunfight
According to police, the gunfight took place at around 9.30 am near a rivulet close to Putkel village under Basaguda police station limits, when a team of CRPF’s 168th battalion was out on security duty.
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 04:24 AM IST
Bengal governor prorogues assembly after consulting state cabinet
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday drew the curtains on the current session of the legislative assembly, discharging his constitutional duty on recommendation by the state cabinet of ministers
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 12:16 AM IST
Kerala: Models’ death accused hotel owner booked in Pocso case
Saiju Thankachan and Anjali are the other two accused in the case filed by a mother and her 17-year-old daughter in Kochi. The accused have moved the Kerala high court for anticipatory bail, a police official said.
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 12:12 AM IST
Sack Assam CM over Rahul remark: K Chandrasekhar Rao
On Friday, Sarma, who was campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound Uttarakhand, said, “The Congress asked for proof of surgical strikes, the authenticity of the vaccine. Did we ever ask proof from Rahul Gandhi of being Rajiv Gandhi’s son?”
Published on Feb 13, 2022 12:10 AM IST
Ban on publishing business information in government sights
The Finance Bill presented in Parliament on February 1 proposed to insert “Section 135AA” in the Customs Act to protect import and export data submitted to customs.
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 04:16 AM IST
Andhra police set fire to 200 tonnes of cannabis worth ₹500 crore
Police officials estimate the street value of the destroyed drug to be around ₹500 crore. The exercise was carried out at an event in the presence of top police officials, led by director general of police D Gautam Sawang.
Published on Feb 13, 2022 12:09 AM IST
Decision on reopening colleges after HC ruling on Monday: Karnataka CM amid hijab row
The Karnataka government extended holidays for pre-university colleges, shut from February 9, till February 15. It was slated to open on February 14.
Published on Feb 13, 2022 12:09 AM IST
CBI FIR against shipping company for cheating 28 banks of ₹22,842 crore
ABG Shipyard, the flagship of the ABG Group, has facilities in Gujarat’s Surat and Dahej for shipbuilding and repair
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 02:07 AM IST