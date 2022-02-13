UP Assembly election 2022: Full list of constituencies going to polls in second phase
- As many as 586 candidates are in the fray for the polling on Monday, while around 2 crore voters will cast their votes in around 17,000 polling booths.
The stage is set for the second phase of polling for Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Voters from 55 assembly constituencies spread across nine districts will exercise their franchise on Monday.
Over 60,000 police personnel, including 6,860 inspectors and sub-inspectors, and nearly 800 paramilitary companies will be deployed to maintain the law and security situation as the state votes for its second phase of election. A total of 436 majras and localities have been marked as vulnerable, while 4,917 polling booths are considered as critical, the Uttar Pradesh police said in a statement.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, is eyeing a second consecutive term in the state as the party faces a stiff competition from the Samajwadi-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance. Other parties contesting the polls include the Congress, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The first phase of UP assembly polls was held on February 10. Polling in the state is scheduled in seven phases this time, with election results to be announced on March 10.
Here's a list of constituencies that will vote in the second phase on Monday:
|District
|Constituency
|Saharanpur
|Behat
|Saharanpur
|Nakur
|Saharanpur
|Saharanpur Nagar
|Saharanpur
|Saharanpur
|Saharanpur
|Deoband
|Saharanpur
|Rampur Maniharan
|Saharanpur
|Gangoh
|Bijnor
|Najibabad
|Bijnor
|Nagina
|Bijnor
|Barhapur
|Bijnor
|Dhampur
|Bijnor
|Nehtaur
|Bijnor
|Bijnor
|Bijnor
|Chandpur
|Bijnor
|Noorpur
|Moradabad
|Kanth
|Moradabad
|Thakurdwara
|Moradabad
|Moradabad Nagar
|Moradabad
|Kundarki
|Moradabad
|Bilari
|Sambhal
|Chandausi
|Sambhal
|Asmoli
|Sambhal
|Sambhal
|Rampur
|Suar
|Rampur
|Chamraua
|Rampur
|Bilaspur
|Rampur
|Rampur
|Rampur
|Milak
|Amroha
|Dhanaura
|Amroha
|Naugawan Sadat
|Amroha
|Amroha
|Amroha
|Hasanpur
|Sambhal
|Gunnaur
|Badaun
|Bisauli
|Badaun
|Sahaswan
|Badaun
|Bilsi
|Badaun
|Badaun
|Badaun
|Shekhupur
|Badaun
|Dataganj
|Bareilly
|Baheri
|Bareilly
|Meerganj
|Bareilly
|Bhojipura
|Bareilly
|Nawabganj
|Bareilly
|Faridpur
|Bareilly
|Bithari Chainpur
|Bareilly
|Bareilly
|Bareilly
|Bareilly Cantt.
|Bareilly
|Aonla
|Shahjahanpur
|Katra
|Shahjahanpur
|Jalalabad
|Shahjahanpur
|Tilhar
|Shahjahanpur
|Powayan
|Shahjahanpur
|Shahjahanpur
|Shahjahanpur
|Dadraul