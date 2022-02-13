Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP Assembly election 2022: Full list of constituencies going to polls in second phase
UP Assembly election 2022: Full list of constituencies going to polls in second phase

  • As many as 586 candidates are in the fray for the polling on Monday, while around 2 crore voters will cast their votes in around 17,000 polling booths.
Polling in the state is scheduled in seven phases this time, with election results to be announced on March 10.
Polling in the state is scheduled in seven phases this time, with election results to be announced on March 10. (File Photo)
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 10:20 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

The stage is set for the second phase of polling for Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Voters from 55 assembly constituencies spread across nine districts will exercise their franchise on Monday.

Over 60,000 police personnel, including 6,860 inspectors and sub-inspectors, and nearly 800 paramilitary companies will be deployed to maintain the law and security situation as the state votes for its second phase of election. A total of 436 majras and localities have been marked as vulnerable, while 4,917 polling booths are considered as critical, the Uttar Pradesh police said in a statement.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, is eyeing a second consecutive term in the state as the party faces a stiff competition from the Samajwadi-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance. Other parties contesting the polls include the Congress, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The first phase of UP assembly polls was held on February 10. Polling in the state is scheduled in seven phases this time, with election results to be announced on March 10.

Here's a list of constituencies that will vote in the second phase on Monday: 

DistrictConstituency
SaharanpurBehat
SaharanpurNakur
SaharanpurSaharanpur Nagar
SaharanpurSaharanpur
SaharanpurDeoband
SaharanpurRampur Maniharan
SaharanpurGangoh
BijnorNajibabad
BijnorNagina
BijnorBarhapur
BijnorDhampur
BijnorNehtaur
BijnorBijnor
BijnorChandpur
BijnorNoorpur
MoradabadKanth
MoradabadThakurdwara
MoradabadMoradabad Nagar
MoradabadKundarki
MoradabadBilari
SambhalChandausi
SambhalAsmoli
SambhalSambhal
RampurSuar
RampurChamraua
RampurBilaspur
RampurRampur
RampurMilak
AmrohaDhanaura
AmrohaNaugawan Sadat
AmrohaAmroha
AmrohaHasanpur
SambhalGunnaur
BadaunBisauli
BadaunSahaswan
BadaunBilsi
BadaunBadaun
BadaunShekhupur
BadaunDataganj
BareillyBaheri
BareillyMeerganj
BareillyBhojipura
BareillyNawabganj
BareillyFaridpur
BareillyBithari Chainpur
BareillyBareilly
BareillyBareilly Cantt.
BareillyAonla
ShahjahanpurKatra
ShahjahanpurJalalabad
ShahjahanpurTilhar
ShahjahanpurPowayan
ShahjahanpurShahjahanpur
ShahjahanpurDadraul
