UP Assembly election 2022: Full list of constituencies going to polls in second phase

The stage is set for the second phase of polling for Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Voters from 55 assembly constituencies spread across nine districts will exercise their franchise on Monday.

Over 60,000 police personnel, including 6,860 inspectors and sub-inspectors, and nearly 800 paramilitary companies will be deployed to maintain the law and security situation as the state votes for its second phase of election. A total of 436 majras and localities have been marked as vulnerable, while 4,917 polling booths are considered as critical, the Uttar Pradesh police said in a statement.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, is eyeing a second consecutive term in the state as the party faces a stiff competition from the Samajwadi-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance. Other parties contesting the polls include the Congress, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

As many as 586 candidates are in the fray for the polling on Monday, while around 2 crore voters will cast their votes in around 17,000 polling booths.

The first phase of UP assembly polls was held on February 10. Polling in the state is scheduled in seven phases this time, with election results to be announced on March 10.

Here's a list of constituencies that will vote in the second phase on Monday:

District Constituency Saharanpur Behat Saharanpur Nakur Saharanpur Saharanpur Nagar Saharanpur Saharanpur Saharanpur Deoband Saharanpur Rampur Maniharan Saharanpur Gangoh Bijnor Najibabad Bijnor Nagina Bijnor Barhapur Bijnor Dhampur Bijnor Nehtaur Bijnor Bijnor Bijnor Chandpur Bijnor Noorpur Moradabad Kanth Moradabad Thakurdwara Moradabad Moradabad Nagar Moradabad Kundarki Moradabad Bilari Sambhal Chandausi Sambhal Asmoli Sambhal Sambhal Rampur Suar Rampur Chamraua Rampur Bilaspur Rampur Rampur Rampur Milak Amroha Dhanaura Amroha Naugawan Sadat Amroha Amroha Amroha Hasanpur Sambhal Gunnaur Badaun Bisauli Badaun Sahaswan Badaun Bilsi Badaun Badaun Badaun Shekhupur Badaun Dataganj Bareilly Baheri Bareilly Meerganj Bareilly Bhojipura Bareilly Nawabganj Bareilly Faridpur Bareilly Bithari Chainpur Bareilly Bareilly Bareilly Bareilly Cantt. Bareilly Aonla Shahjahanpur Katra Shahjahanpur Jalalabad Shahjahanpur Tilhar Shahjahanpur Powayan Shahjahanpur Shahjahanpur Shahjahanpur Dadraul