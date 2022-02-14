Home / India News / Breaking news: Police arrest remaining anti-Covid protesters at US-Canada bridge
Breaking news: Police arrest remaining anti-Covid protesters at US-Canada bridge

Breaking news updates February 14, 2022
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 06:48 AM IST
By hindustan times.com, New Delhi
  • Feb 14, 2022 06:47 AM IST

    Police arrest remaining anti-Covid protesters at US-Canada bridge

    The police have arrested the remaining anti-Covid protesters at the United States-Canada border crossing, which will end the demonstrations against virus-related restrictions. 

  • Feb 14, 2022 06:20 AM IST

    PSLV-C52 lifts off with earth observation, 2 small satellites from Sriharikota

    On Monday morning, the PSLV-C52 lifted off with earth observation and 2 small satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. 

Isro's PSLV-C52 lifts off with earth observation and 2 small satellites

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C52) blasted off at 05:59am from the first launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, marking the space agency's first mission launch in 2022.
PSLV-C52 orbiting an earth observation satellite will be launched at 5.59am on Monday.&nbsp;
PSLV-C52 orbiting an earth observation satellite will be launched at 5.59am on Monday. 
Published on Feb 14, 2022 06:21 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Updated on Feb 14, 2022 06:48 AM IST
No plan yet on booster shots for all, say officials

  • If the central government does allow booster doses for all adults, and not just to health and front line workers and senior citizens with comorbidities, the eligible people will continue to be tracked through the government’s CoWIN portal, officials said.
A healthcare worker inoculates a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to a girl, at a Government Hospital, in Prayagraj. (ANI Photo)
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 02:15 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
india news

KCR, who skipped receiving PM Modi, welcomes President on Hyderabad visit

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who conveniently skipped receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 5 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad, accorded a warm welcome to the President on Sunday.
President Ram Nath Kovind during Sri Ramanujacharya Sahasrabdi Samaroham at Chinna Jeeyar Swami Ashram, in Muchintal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday. (PTI PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 12:26 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
india news

‘Ab ki baar, Trump sarkar’ call by Modi was a blunder, says KCR

Alleging that Modi’s diplomatic blunder had made India a laughing stock among other nations, he wondered whether it was the foreign policy of the BJP government.
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (PTI)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 12:21 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Prez: Concept of equality not western, developed in India

During the function, Kovind recalled that architect of the Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar had clearly stated that the fundamental ideals of the Constitution were based on the cultural heritage of India.
President Ram Nath Kovind pays obeisance to Ramanujacharya after unveiling of the golden statue of Ramanujacharya, in Hyderabad on Sunday. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 12:20 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Andhra Pradesh: Two senior lawyers held for derogatory posts on judges

The arrested advocates were identified as Gopala Krishna Kalanidhi from Hyderabad and Metta Chandrasekhar from Tadepalli in Guntur district.
The CBI had also filed a petition in the court seeking custody of the arrested accused for further interrogation. (Representational photo)
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 03:57 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Centre okays funds to modernise police force

The umbrella scheme of Modernisation of State Police Forces (MPF) has been approved for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday. The scheme has a total financial outlay of 26,275 crore.
The Centre will provide <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,846 crore for the modernisation of state police forces.
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 04:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

CSR activities log 64% dip in 2020-21; private sector improves

The number of companies engaged in CSR activities dropped by about 93% on an annualised basis at 1,619 in 2020-21, compared to 22,531 a year ago, as per data on the CSR portal of the corporate affairs ministry sourced from directors’ reports and forms filed by companies as on September 30, 2021
The disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and challenges in vetting organisations and projects to fund are among the reasons for the fall in CSR spending, experts said. The earmarked funds can be utilised once these obstacles are removed. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 03:45 AM IST
ByRajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
india news

Understanding shifts in caste, religious identities in UP polls

In 2017, the BJP turned the area into a series of “census elections” where it could win the election based upon the numerical dominance of the Hindu vote as compared to any plausible coalition of dominant caste groups and Muslims
Hindu-Muslim polarisation is not as outwardly visible despite being an everyday reality. Many Jats, who once openly voted on the basis of a “Hindu identity”, are fighting the election side-by-side with Muslims due to the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance/ (AP)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 12:03 AM IST
ByBhanu Joshi and Neelanjan Sircar
india news

Jagan offers land, facilities if Telugu film industry shifts to AP

The chief minister suggested that at least 20% of the Telugu films be made in Andhra Pradesh, which has huge potential for shootings.
Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (PTI)
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 12:11 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Udupi BJP MLA alleges int’l conspiracy in hijab stir, demands NIA probe

Earlier on Saturday, Bhat, who is also a president of the college development committee at Women’s Government PU College, had said, “Campus Front of India (CFI) wants political gain. Our six girls are innocent but in their control. They had special training in a hidden place.”
Udupi BJP MLA Raghupathi Bhat demanded National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe claiming that it is an international conspiracy. (ANI)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 11:56 PM IST
ByAgencies, Udupi
india news

Hope Supreme Court accepts state OBC survey: Siddaramaiah

He added that, though Political representation was not part of the working mandate of Kantharaj who led the Backward Classes Commission, the details of political representation of people of all the castes were collected. Supreme Court may consider the survey if the state government highlights this point.
Former Karnataka chief minister and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka was the first state in the country to give political reservation to OBCs in Zilla and Taluk Panchayats. (PTI)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByAgencies, Bengaluru
india news

Karnataka high court verdict on online gambling ban likely today

The Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government had tabled and passed The Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which, among other changes, has banned “any act of risking money, or otherwise on the unknown result of an event including on a game of skill.”
The online gaming industry, which gained significant traction during the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, is slated to grow from 360 million gamers to 510 million by 2022, according to a 2021 report by the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) and EY. (AFP)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 11:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Udupi
india news

Karnataka logs 2,372 fresh Covid cases, 27 deaths

Of the new cases, 1,059 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 2,501 people being discharged and 7 virus-related deaths.
Cumulatively, a total of 63.4 million samples have been tested for Covid, of which 102,279 were on Sunday alone. (PTI)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 11:53 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
