Breaking news: Police arrest remaining anti-Covid protesters at US-Canada bridge
Breaking news updates February 14, 2022:
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 06:48 AM IST


Feb 14, 2022 06:47 AM IST
Police arrest remaining anti-Covid protesters at US-Canada bridge
The police have arrested the remaining anti-Covid protesters at the United States-Canada border crossing, which will end the demonstrations against virus-related restrictions.
Feb 14, 2022 06:20 AM IST
PSLV-C52 lifts off with earth observation, 2 small satellites from Sriharikota
On Monday morning, the PSLV-C52 lifted off with earth observation and 2 small satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
Isro's PSLV-C52 lifts off with earth observation and 2 small satellites
The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C52) blasted off at 05:59am from the first launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, marking the space agency's first mission launch in 2022.
Published on Feb 14, 2022 06:21 AM IST
No plan yet on booster shots for all, say officials
- If the central government does allow booster doses for all adults, and not just to health and front line workers and senior citizens with comorbidities, the eligible people will continue to be tracked through the government’s CoWIN portal, officials said.
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 02:15 AM IST
KCR, who skipped receiving PM Modi, welcomes President on Hyderabad visit
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who conveniently skipped receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 5 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad, accorded a warm welcome to the President on Sunday.
Published on Feb 14, 2022 12:26 AM IST
‘Ab ki baar, Trump sarkar’ call by Modi was a blunder, says KCR
Alleging that Modi’s diplomatic blunder had made India a laughing stock among other nations, he wondered whether it was the foreign policy of the BJP government.
Published on Feb 14, 2022 12:21 AM IST
Prez: Concept of equality not western, developed in India
During the function, Kovind recalled that architect of the Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar had clearly stated that the fundamental ideals of the Constitution were based on the cultural heritage of India.
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 12:20 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh: Two senior lawyers held for derogatory posts on judges
The arrested advocates were identified as Gopala Krishna Kalanidhi from Hyderabad and Metta Chandrasekhar from Tadepalli in Guntur district.
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 03:57 AM IST
Centre okays funds to modernise police force
The umbrella scheme of Modernisation of State Police Forces (MPF) has been approved for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday. The scheme has a total financial outlay of ₹26,275 crore.
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 04:00 AM IST
CSR activities log 64% dip in 2020-21; private sector improves
The number of companies engaged in CSR activities dropped by about 93% on an annualised basis at 1,619 in 2020-21, compared to 22,531 a year ago, as per data on the CSR portal of the corporate affairs ministry sourced from directors’ reports and forms filed by companies as on September 30, 2021
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 03:45 AM IST
, New DelhiRajeev Jayaswal
Understanding shifts in caste, religious identities in UP polls
In 2017, the BJP turned the area into a series of “census elections” where it could win the election based upon the numerical dominance of the Hindu vote as compared to any plausible coalition of dominant caste groups and Muslims
Published on Feb 14, 2022 12:03 AM IST
Jagan offers land, facilities if Telugu film industry shifts to AP
The chief minister suggested that at least 20% of the Telugu films be made in Andhra Pradesh, which has huge potential for shootings.
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 12:11 AM IST
Udupi BJP MLA alleges int’l conspiracy in hijab stir, demands NIA probe
Earlier on Saturday, Bhat, who is also a president of the college development committee at Women’s Government PU College, had said, “Campus Front of India (CFI) wants political gain. Our six girls are innocent but in their control. They had special training in a hidden place.”
Published on Feb 13, 2022 11:56 PM IST
, UdupiAgencies
Hope Supreme Court accepts state OBC survey: Siddaramaiah
He added that, though Political representation was not part of the working mandate of Kantharaj who led the Backward Classes Commission, the details of political representation of people of all the castes were collected. Supreme Court may consider the survey if the state government highlights this point.
Published on Feb 13, 2022 11:55 PM IST
, BengaluruAgencies
Karnataka high court verdict on online gambling ban likely today
The Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government had tabled and passed The Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which, among other changes, has banned “any act of risking money, or otherwise on the unknown result of an event including on a game of skill.”
Published on Feb 13, 2022 11:53 PM IST
, UdupiHT Correspondent
Karnataka logs 2,372 fresh Covid cases, 27 deaths
Of the new cases, 1,059 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 2,501 people being discharged and 7 virus-related deaths.
Published on Feb 13, 2022 11:53 PM IST
, BengaluruPress Trust of India