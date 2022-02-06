Breaking News: Elizabeth II approves Camilla as ‘Queen Consort’ when Charles is king

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Feb 06, 2022 06:30 AM IST
Punjab polls: Rahul to name CM face today, Sidhu on offensive
Navjot Singh Sidhu, president of the Congress party’s Punjab unit and a contender for the chief ministerial candidate ahead of the assembly elections, said on Saturday that whoever the party selects for the top post will have absolute power, stressing that only someone with people’s trust can ensure 60 MLAs in the 117-member assembly. Read More
Feb 06, 2022 06:01 AM IST
Camilla should be Queen when Prince Charles becomes King: Queen Elizabeth II
In a significant intervention, Queen Elizabeth II has said that the Duchess of Cornwall will be Queen when Prince Charles becomes the King. Queen Elizabeth II used her Platinum Jubilee national message on Saturday to back Camilla, shaping the future of the monarchy.
The meeting, chaired by Stalin at the Secretariat, unanimously passed a resolution to convene a special sitting of the Assembly and get that Bill adopted again and send it to the Governor to forward it to the central government to get Presidential assent.
New Delhi: A day after the Congress omitted his name from its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Punjab polls, senior party leader Manish Tewari on Saturday said he would have been “pleasantly surprised” if he had been included
The observation came in an order issued by a Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly, on January 25 while dismissing an appeal filed against a single judge order junking a plea seeking removal of the Prime Minister’s photo from the Covid-19 vaccination certificates.
The controversy surrounding the bar on Muslim students wearing the hijab in at least five educational institutions in Udupi district of Karnataka is set for a legal test with a hearing in the high court scheduled on Tuesday against the move
Chief Minister N Biren Singh will be facing Congress candidate Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh in the Heingang constituency in the first phase of the elections wherein polling will be held across 38 assembly constituencies under five electoral districts on February 27.