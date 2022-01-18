Live
LIVE: Pulwama gets first RT-PCR testing lab amidst 3rd wave of Covid pandemic
Jan 18, 2022 06:21 AM IST
Pulwama gets first RT-PCR testing lab amidst 3rd wave of Covid pandemic
Pulwama received its first RT-PCR testing lab amidst the third wave of COVID pandemic.
"Earlier, we had to send samples to Srinagar and reports would come after two days. Now, people can get their test report within a day," an official of the health department said on Monday.
Jan 18, 2022 06:17 AM IST
Multi-layer security cover, facial recognition systems in place across Delhi for R-Day celebration
After the improvised explosive device (IED) was found at Ghazipur Flower Market ahead of the Republic Day and later diffused, the Delhi Police have fortified areas in and around Rajpath with multi-layer security cover, installed facial recognition systems (FRS) and over 300 CCTVs.
The affidavit was in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by NGO Evara Foundation seeking measures, such as door-to-door vaccinations, for disabled people.
A medic administers Covid vaccine to a teen in Ludhiana at the civil surgeon’s office. (Representational image)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 04:39 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas , New Delhi
A senior Chhattisgarh police officer said all security personnel operating in the Maoist-affected Bastar division have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
A Maoist memorial demolished by the troops of 44th Battalion ITBP and Chhattisgarh Police in a joint search operation in the jungles near Rajnandgaon district in December 2021 (ANI)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 04:06 AM IST
Today’s judgment in favour of the Union of India bolsters its case against Devas internationally, especially against the arbitration award for Devas that is under consideration with the judiciary of the Netherlands.
The judgment is the latest chapter in a controversial deal during the previous UPA regime, when, in 2005, Devas entered into an agreement with Antrix, the private sector arm of ISRO to provide high-speed data services using S-band satellite spectrum from Antrix.
Published on Jan 18, 2022 04:04 AM IST
Russia’s state atomic energy corporation, Rosatom, has started building the nuclear reactor and steam generators for the sixth unit of Tamil Nadu’s Kudankulam nuclear power plant.
Rosatom, Russia’s state atomic energy corporation, said the nuclear reactor and steam generators are in the “initial operations of the manufacturing cycle
Published on Jan 18, 2022 03:55 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday cancelled the allotment of building and land which housed Srinagar’s Kashmir Press Club, two days after it was taken over by a small group of journalists.
Media personnel assemble outside the Kashmir Press Club building after the Jammu and Kashmir government took back the premises, in Srinagar, on Monday. (PTI)
Updated on Jan 18, 2022 04:07 AM IST
Delhi chief minister and AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his party’s chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab assembly elections will be announced on Tuesday.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in Mohali on Thursday. The party will announce its CM face for the Punjab elections today. (ANI)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India , New Delhi/chandigarh
After releasing the candidate list for 105 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP on Sunday held discussions on all 70 seats of the Uttarakhand assembly polls.
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi and other BJP leaders at the core committee meeting to prepare candidate names for 70 assembly seats, in Dehradun on Saturday. (ANI)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByAsian News International , New Delhi
In 2019, the committee, headed by BVR Mohan Reddy, chairman of IIT-Hyderabad, had advised the government to put a moratorium on granting approvals to new engineering colleges for two years, starting 2020.
Aspirational districts that have no access to technical education and philanthropic organisations holding credible records in the education sector will be exempted from the two-year moratorium on setting up of new engineering colleges.
Updated on Jan 18, 2022 04:28 AM IST
In case of non-compliance of the above order, the EC should have the power to denotify the concerned political party, the petitioner said.
A petition in SC seeks direction to the Election Commission of India to debar political parties that do not disclose details pertaining to criminal cases of election candidates.
Updated on Jan 18, 2022 04:23 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas , New Delhi
On December 15, the Supreme Court had directed the state poll panel to notify 27 per cent seats in the local bodies, which were earlier reserved for OBCs, as general category seats.
Maharashtra is not the only state where OBC quota in local bodies has been stayed by the top court. (Representational/HT file)
Updated on Jan 18, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas , New Delhi
Both Deshmukh and Vaze are in judicial custody in separate cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), respectively.
According to the police, Param Bir Singh (in picture) and Vaze met for about an hour at the Old Secretariat Building in Mumbai from where the justice K U Chandiwal commission is conducting enquiry proceedings. Four cops have been issued a notice in this regard.
Updated on Jan 18, 2022 04:30 AM IST
ByRaina Shine , Navi Mumbai
TMC’s offer for a poll pact in the Goa assembly elections has found little favour with the Congress.
A Congress strategist claimed that party president Sonia Gandhi was ‘extremely upset’ to see TMC poaching Congress lawmakers and making anti-Congress statements. The party is hesitant to accept TMC’s offer of poll pact ahead of assembly elections in Goa. (File)
Updated on Jan 18, 2022 04:46 AM IST
Omicron tally in Karnataka saw a steep spike as 287 new cases were detected in the state
Bengaluru Urban district led the spike in Covid-19 cases with 15,947 new infections. (ANI)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 12:27 AM IST
As per the climatological table for the city from 1981 to 2010, the average daily maximum temperature for January is 27.9 degrees Celsius, and the minimum 15.8 degrees Celsius.
A study projected that over the next three decades, Karnataka is likely to experience warmer weather and an increase in heavy rainfall events. (PTI File)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 12:25 AM IST