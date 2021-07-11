Home / India News / Breaking news updates: Indonesia short on oxygen, seeks help as virus cases soar
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Live

Breaking news updates: Indonesia short on oxygen, seeks help as virus cases soar

  • Breaking News Updates July 11, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 06:13 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 11, 2021 06:13 AM IST

    J-K health workers cross river to vaccinate people in remote areas

    A team of health workers were seen crossing a knee-deep river to reach a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri to hold a Covid-19 vaccination drive.

  • JUL 11, 2021 06:07 AM IST

    Sydney imposes stricter rules to curb spread of Delta variant

    Authorities in Australia's largest city, Sydney imposed new stricter rules to curb the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus.

  • JUL 11, 2021 06:01 AM IST

    9 dead, 19 missing in Japan's Atami mudslides

    Japanese authorities on Saturday confirmed that nine people died and 19 others were unaccounted in Atami mudslides.

  • JUL 11, 2021 05:47 AM IST

    Thawarchand Gehlot to take oath as Karnataka Governor today

    Former union minister Thawarchand Gehlot will be sworn in as the 19th Governor of Karnataka on Sunday.

  • JUL 11, 2021 05:29 AM IST

    Boy rescued after wall of house collapses in Mumbai's Dahisar

    A 12-year-old boy was severely injured after a wall of a house collapsed in the Dahisar area of Mumbai on Saturday.

  • JUL 11, 2021 05:20 AM IST

    Pope to deliver Sunday blessing from Rome hospital

    Pope Francis will follow in the footsteps of St. John Paul II and deliver his weekly Sunday blessing and greeting from the Rome hospital where he is recovering from intestinal surgery, the Vatican said Friday.

  • JUL 11, 2021 05:13 AM IST

    Indonesia short on oxygen, seeks help as virus cases soar

    Just two months ago, Indonesia was coming to a gasping India’s aid with thousands of tanks of oxygen.

    Today, the Southeast Asia country is running out of oxygen as it endures a devastating wave of coronavirus cases and the government is seeking emergency supplies from other countries, including Singapore and China.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news kicking booze and breaking news neeraj kochhar breaking news india news
The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has prepared a draft population bill on which suggestions have been invited till July 19.(ANI Photo)
The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has prepared a draft population bill on which suggestions have been invited till July 19.(ANI Photo)
india news

Uttar Pradesh govt to release new population policy today: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 05:54 AM IST
The new population policy is being announced in Uttar Pradesh which heads to polls next year. Population control has emerged as key focus areas for the Yogi Adityanath ahead of the elections. The opposition has, however, slammed the BJP government for the move.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The officials said that the designated committee for such cases recommended the dismissal of three and eight employees, respectively, from government service.(ANI/ File photo)
The officials said that the designated committee for such cases recommended the dismissal of three and eight employees, respectively, from government service.(ANI/ File photo)
india news

11 Jammu-Kashmir govt employees sacked over ‘links’ to terrorist groups

PTI | , Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 02:18 AM IST
The 11 employees, who have been dismissed, are from the Jammu Kashmir Police, the education, agriculture, skill development, power and health departments, and the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Assam marriage bill will check 'Love Jihad’ of all kinds: CM Sarma

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 01:00 AM IST
“Love jihad doesn’t only mean a Muslim cheating a Hindu. It could happen among Hindus as well. If a Hindu boy uses dubious means to entrap and marry a Hindu girl that is also a form of ‘love jihad’,” Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of an event to mark completion of two months of his government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Choksi made these claims in an affidavit filed before the high court earlier this week in support of his plea seeking judicial review of the illegal entry proceedings against him.
Choksi made these claims in an affidavit filed before the high court earlier this week in support of his plea seeking judicial review of the illegal entry proceedings against him.
india news

Mehul Choksi alleges ‘collusion’ between India, Dominica

By Neeraj Chauhan
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 12:47 AM IST
The fugitive diamantaire has alleged that the way India found out about his detention in Dominica and issued a requesting letter with “such swiftness” shows “there was some collusion between two governments”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.