A bridge over the Bhakra Main Line Canal on the Patiala-Sangrur Bypass collapsed early Thursday when two trucks were crossing it, leaving the vehicles stranded in the damaged structure, and one of them catching fire, officials said.
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No casualties were reported in the incident that occurred near Pasiana village around 6 am, the officials added. The exact cause of the bridge collapse is yet to be ascertained.
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The 60-metre-long steel truss bridge on the Patiala Bypass section of NH-64 (New NH-07) suddenly gave way, causing the two trucks to plunge into the collapsed portion. One of the trucks caught fire, according to the driver of one of the vehicles, Sukhwinder Singh.
One of the trucks caught fire shortly after the incident, Sukhwinder Singh, driver of one of the affected vehicles, told reporters. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and managed to douse the blaze.
"When another truck went down, I tried to suddenly bring my truck to a halt. I sustained an injury in my leg," Singh was quoted as saying by PTI. "I have been driving a truck for 35 years and this is the first time I am seeing such an incident," he added,
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He added that locals said the bridge used to shake and they had alerted the authorities.
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He added that locals said the bridge used to shake and they had alerted the authorities.
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Pawan Kumar, a local, told PTI the bridge was only around a decade old.
The officials cited above said a police team reached the site and took steps to manage the situation. A large number of locals and passers-by also gathered at the spot.
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Traffic on the affected stretch was diverted to the other side of the road. In an advisory, the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) Regional Office in Chandigarh said its Incident Management Team promptly responded and diverted traffic from the left-hand side (LHS) through the service road to ensure the safety of road users.
The four-lane Patiala Bypass section was handed over to NHAI in 2018. The work was executed under the Punjab Public Works Department (PWD), and the stretch is currently under NHAI's Short-Term Maintenance Contract, the authority said.
The collapsed bridge on the LHS was constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the supervision of the Punjab government's State PWD, it added.
NHAI said it remained committed to ensuring road users' safety and taking all necessary measures for safe and smooth traffic movement.
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Home/India News/Bridge over Bhakra Canal collapses in Patiala as two trucks cross, one catches fire
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