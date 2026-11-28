BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday clarified the party's stance on delimitation, emphasising that there should be no reduction in "South India's parliamentary representation."
This comes after a copy of the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, scheduled to be tabled in the Lok Sabha during the special sitting, was accessed by HT on Friday.
Track live updates on the delimitation bill here.
Speaking about delimitation, in a post on X, KTR said, "No injustice to Telangana will be tolerated." He said BRS has consistently advocated for protecting South India's existing 24 per cent share in the Parliament.
"Keeping Telangana's interests paramount, our three Rajya Sabha MPs will vote in favour of the proposal. We have always supported women's reservation and remain committed to its implementation," KTR further said.
The party has three members in Rajya Sabha but none in Lok Sabha.
The leader also noted that the proposed 50 per cent increase in seats, with a safeguard against altering the inter-state representation ratio until 2051, addresses this concern while increasing Telangana's Lok Sabha seats from 17 to 26.
Meanwhile, earlier, the NCP-SP and the DMK had indicated support for the revised delimitation proposals.{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, earlier, the NCP-SP and the DMK had indicated support for the revised delimitation proposals.{{/usCountry}}
Also Read | President recommends Lok Sabha to consider delimitation bill ahead of Parliament sitting
Delimitation bill and Parliament sitting
A special sitting of Parliament has been convened from November 30. The Lok Sabha has been reconvened on Monday and the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The sittings will conclude on December 3, subject to exigencies.
Earlier on Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu recommended the Lok Sabha to consider the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 under Article 117(3) of the Constitution.
The bill proposes to add 50 per cent to every state’s and Union territory’s Lok Sabha seats, and to every assembly.
Also Read | Unchanged Lok Sabha strength, women’s quota within existing seats among INDIA bloc demands on delimitation
INDIA bloc's conditions on delimitation
The INDIA bloc on Saturday put forward three conditions on the proposed delimitation exercise.
The bloc listed the following demands: the current strength of the Lok Sabha should be maintained; women's reservation should be provided based on the current strength of the Lok Sabha; and the current allocation of seats among states in the Lok Sabha should be maintained for the next 25 years.
(with inputs from agencies)
Deep Dive
What condition has BRS set for supporting the delimitation proposal?
Why is BRS supporting the delimitation proposal?
How does the BRS position differ from the INDIA bloc’s demands on delimitation?
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.