BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday clarified the party's stance on delimitation, emphasising that there should be no reduction in "South India's parliamentary representation."

BRS supports delimitation with condition: No reduction in South’s share (File Photo/Sansad TV) more less

This comes after a copy of the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, scheduled to be tabled in the Lok Sabha during the special sitting, was accessed by HT on Friday.

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Speaking about delimitation, in a post on X, KTR said, "No injustice to Telangana will be tolerated." He said BRS has consistently advocated for protecting South India's existing 24 per cent share in the Parliament.

"Keeping Telangana's interests paramount, our three Rajya Sabha MPs will vote in favour of the proposal. We have always supported women's reservation and remain committed to its implementation," KTR further said.

The party has three members in Rajya Sabha but none in Lok Sabha.

The leader also noted that the proposed 50 per cent increase in seats, with a safeguard against altering the inter-state representation ratio until 2051, addresses this concern while increasing Telangana's Lok Sabha seats from 17 to 26.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, earlier, the NCP-SP and the DMK had indicated support for the revised delimitation proposals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, earlier, the NCP-SP and the DMK had indicated support for the revised delimitation proposals. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | President recommends Lok Sabha to consider delimitation bill ahead of Parliament sitting

Delimitation bill and Parliament sitting

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A special sitting of Parliament has been convened from November 30. The Lok Sabha has been reconvened on Monday and the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The sittings will conclude on December 3, subject to exigencies.

Earlier on Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu recommended the Lok Sabha to consider the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 under Article 117(3) of the Constitution.

The bill proposes to add 50 per cent to every state’s and Union territory’s Lok Sabha seats, and to every assembly.

Also Read | Unchanged Lok Sabha strength, women’s quota within existing seats among INDIA bloc demands on delimitation

INDIA bloc's conditions on delimitation

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The INDIA bloc on Saturday put forward three conditions on the proposed delimitation exercise.

The bloc listed the following demands: the current strength of the Lok Sabha should be maintained; women's reservation should be provided based on the current strength of the Lok Sabha; and the current allocation of seats among states in the Lok Sabha should be maintained for the next 25 years.

(with inputs from agencies)

Deep Dive What condition has BRS set for supporting the delimitation proposal? BRS says South India’s existing 24% share of parliamentary representation must not be reduced. It supports safeguards to keep the inter-state representation ratio unchanged until 2051. Why is BRS supporting the delimitation proposal? BRS says the proposed 50% increase in seats, with the inter-state ratio protected, addresses its concerns while increasing Telangana’s Lok Sabha seats from 17 to 26. The party also supports women’s reservation. How does the BRS position differ from the INDIA bloc’s demands on delimitation? BRS supports a 50% increase in seats if South India’s share is protected. The INDIA bloc has called for the Lok Sabha’s current strength and the existing allocation of seats among states to remain unchanged for 25 years.