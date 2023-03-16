BRS-BJP poster war intensifies ahead of K Kavitha's questioning by ED today

The poster war between Telangana's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been stepped up a notch ahead of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and MLC K Kavitha's ED interrogation for the second time today. Posters featuring BJP national general secretary BL Santosh with a ‘wanted’ sign were seen at two different places in Hyderabad, according to news agency ANI. Poster featuring BJP's BL Santhosh.(ANI)

In the poster, Santhosh was shown as having a ‘talent in MLA poaching’. It also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and written ‘sanction of Modi’s promise of ₹15,00,000' as a reward.

Also read: ED questions former CA of K Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case

The use of posters as a tool to criticise the Centre over its alleged misuse of central agencies started off following Kavitha's question by ED over the Delhi liquor policy case. Along with BRS, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also took part in the poster war.

Also read: Kavitha moves SC against ED summons in Delhi liquor policy case

Ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah's Hyderabad visit to attend the CISF Raising Day ever, the BRS welcomed him with a quip. A poster was put up featuring a couple of BJP leaders who joined the party from other different parties and they are alleged to have been involved in different scams. The BRS compared BJP with a detergent powder brand Nirma.

Posters referring to ‘raid detergents’ were also seen across Hyderabad that featured Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, both allegedly involved in corruption and moved from Congress to the BJP. The poster showed the leaders' dirty white T-shirts were being coloured saffron after a detergent is used.

Kavitha was earlier questioned by ED in the Delhi liquor policy case. She said her name was not figured in any of the first information reports (FIR) but she was implicated on the bases of certain statements of few persons allegedly involved in the case. She later filed a petition to the Supreme Court challenging the summons issued by ED, which was then rejected.

The chief minister’s daughter requested that the Supreme Court direct the ED authorities to question her at her residence, allow videography of her questioning from a visible distance and along with the other accused arrested in the case.