IMPHAL: The Manipur government on Monday announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh ex-gratia for the family of Border Security Force(BSF) constable Deepak Chingakham laid down his life during cross-border firing along the International Boundary in RS Pura area of Jammu district on May 11. BSF constable Deepak Chingakham’s mortal remains to reach Imphal on Tuesday

“The state government has also announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh to the martyr’s next of kin under the Major Laishram Jyotin Singh Ashok Chakra (P) Scheme for martyrs and their families,” the Raj Bhavan in Imphal said in a statement.

Constable Deepak Chingakham of 7 Battalion BSF was injured during the cross-border firing on May 10 and succumbed to the injuries on the following day.

“During the recent Indo-Pak border conflict, Constable (General Duty) Deepak Chingakham (25) of the 7th Battalion, Border Security Force (BSF) laid down his life following a drone attack launched from Pakistan at the Kharkhola Border Outpost (BOP) on May 10, 2025,” the statement said.

Chingakham’s body will arrive at Imphal airport on an Indigo flight on Tuesday afternoon.

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held in Bir Tikendrajit International Airport Imphal on May 13, where state dignitaries, including the Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla will pay tribute to the fallen soldier.

His mortal remains will later be taken to his native place Yairipok Mathak Leikai in Imphal East district where the last rites will be performed. Chingakham joined BSF as a constable in 2021 and is survived by his parents and a brother.