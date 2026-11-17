A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was detained by Bangladesh’s Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) on Tuesday after inadvertently crossing the border and entering the neighbouring country, officials aware of the matter said. He was released following a flag meeting and taken for a medical examination.

Senior BSF officials in the Meghalaya sector sought a flag meeting with their counterparts to secure the head constable’s release. (PTI)

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Senior BSF officials in the Meghalaya sector sought a flag meeting with their counterparts to secure the head constable’s release.

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“He inadvertently entered Bangladesh at the Bichnakandi border in Sylhet, where there is no fencing,” an official aware of the matter said.

The incident took place around noon when locals caught the jawan and handed him over to the BGB.

People aware of the matter said the locals manhandled him and refused to let him go. Videos purportedly showing the jawan being taken away by BGB personnel on a motorcycle, surrounded by Bangladeshi villagers, have circulated on social media. HT could not independently verify the videos’ authenticity.

Meghalaya shares around 443 km of border with Bangladesh, of which nearly 40km is unfenced.