BSF officer, CISF jawan infected

BSF officer, CISF jawan infected

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 00:28 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi

The paramilitary forces reported first cases of the highly contagious Covid-19 on Saturday after a Border Security Force (BSF) officer and a jawan of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) tested positive for the disease, officials familiar with the developments said.

According to the officials, one of the infected officers is a 57-year-old BSF second-in-command rank officer, who is posted at Tekanpur (Gwalior). The officer is likely to have been infected by a family member who recently returned from the United Kingdom.

Besides the family members of the officer, at least two dozen officers/jawans, who came in contact with him, have also been put under quarantine and tested.

The CISF head constable, who tested positive, is posted at the Mumbai international airport.

The jawan was hospitalised after showing symptoms of the disease earlier this week in Mumbai. He might have got infected during his duty at the busy airport in the western metropolis, officials said.

All colleagues, family members and seniors at Mumbai airport are being checked and all facilities where he went in the last two weeks are being sanitised, they added.

