‘Bulli Bai’ app case: Mumbai court rejects bail plea

MUMBAI: A Mumbai court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Vishal Kumar Jha, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the “Bulli Bai” online mock auction of Muslim women. Photos of prominent Muslim women were uploaded on the “Bulli Bai” app for their auction virtually.

Jha, 21, who is from Bihar and was enrolled for B Tech in Bengaluru, was the first accused to be arrested in the case. He moved a Sessions Court after a Metropolitan Magistrate rejected his bail.

Jha’s lawyers Shivam Deshmukh and Aarti Deshmukh argued that the main accused in the case was someone else from Delhi and the other accused were from different states. They added Jha was not connected to them.

The lawyers claimed Jha was falsely implicated in the case. They added he is neither the user nor creator of any user identities concerned.

Mumbai Police are probing the app, which was named after derogatory references to the Muslim community.