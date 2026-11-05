Businessman accused of killing 5 in Guwahati killed in police encounter

A Guwahati-based businessman accused of shooting five people dead at a hotel last week was killed in an encounter early on Wednesday while trying to escape police custody, police said.

India News

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Ghanakanta Gogoi, who allegedly carried out the murders over a dispute involving the hotel’s lease, was being taken from Guwahati to Sibsagar, around 350 km away, in connection with a separate case when the incident occurred at about 3.12 am, police said.

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“When the team reached Gaurisagar, he said he wanted to answer nature’s call. After he got down from the vehicle, he tried to snatch the service weapon of the investigating officer. A scuffle ensued,” said Papori Chetia, senior superintendent of police, Sibsagar.

“At this juncture, another policeman fired from his service weapon to save his senior officer. This led to Gogoi sustaining bullet injuries. He was taken to Sibsagar civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead. One of our officers, who sustained injuries, has also been admitted there,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} The Assam government has formed a three-member committee of doctors to conduct Gogoi’s post-mortem, which will be carried out on Thursday at the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Assam government has formed a three-member committee of doctors to conduct Gogoi’s post-mortem, which will be carried out on Thursday at the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh, police added. {{/usCountry}}

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On October 26, Gogoi allegedly shot six people, including the owner of Hotel Bilas Inn, which he had taken on lease, allegedly over a dispute over the hotel’s lease. Five of them, including owner Helena Bharali, 58, died on the spot.

Following the incident, family members of the deceased had demanded “instant justice” rather than a trial through the legal process.

Later, a district court in Kamrup Metro district directed the Guwahati police not to take Gogoi out of jail after sunset after he sought adequate security. The police were also asked to ensure his safety in custody.

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“We were taking adequate care to ensure the team reached Sibsagar from Guwahati without any glitch, but there was a threat to the police team from Gogoi. Despite our efforts, our team had to resort to extreme measures to protect our members,” Chetia said.