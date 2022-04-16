Home / India News / By-poll results 2022 LIVE: Babul Supriyo ‘confident’ of winning Asansol LS seat
By-poll results 2022 LIVE: Babul Supriyo ‘confident’ of winning Asansol LS seat

  • By-poll results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting of votes for by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat and four assembly seats across Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Bengal is currently underway. TMC is fielding two major candidates - Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo to represent the Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge assembly seat respectively. 
Counting of votes for by-elections to one lok sabha seat and 4 assembly seats across Bihar, C'garh, Maharashtra and Bengal
Counting of votes for by-elections to one lok sabha seat and 4 assembly seats across Bihar, C'garh, Maharashtra and Bengal(HT File Photo)
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 09:22 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
By-poll results 2022 LIVE updates: The counting of votes for one Lok Sabha and four assembly seats has begun. Bengal's Ballygunge, Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh, Bihar's Bochahan, and Maharashtra's Kolhapur North are the four assembly constituencies that went to polls. Meanwhile, one Lok Sabha seat is West Bengal's Asansol. 

The TMC has fielded actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha to represent Asansol in the Lok Sabha seat, against BJP's Agnimitra Paul. Meanwhile, the TMC is fielding Babul Supriyo - who had quit the BJP and joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party recently - from the Ballygunge assembly seat. 

Follow all the updates here:

  Apr 16, 2022 09:14 AM IST

    Counting of votes for Khairagarh Assembly by-election underway

    Counting of votes for Khairagarh Assembly by-election being held today. Visuals from a counting centre in Rajnandgaon.

  Apr 16, 2022 08:52 AM IST

    15 candidates in the fray for Maharashtra's Kolhapur North constituency

    15 candidates are in the fray for the Kolhapur North constituency assembly seat in Maharashtra.

  Apr 16, 2022 08:20 AM IST

    Visuals from the counting centre at Asansol Engineering College in Asansol

    Counting of votes for the by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat in Asansol being held today. See the visuals here - (ANI)

  Apr 16, 2022 08:19 AM IST

    ‘I’m confident…', says TMC fielded Babul Supriyo

    “I'm confident. The 41% voters turnout here rubbishes opposition's unnecessary claim of false voting. Had that been the case, would turnout have been this? West Bengal is with Didi, TMC,” said Babul Supriyo, as quoted by news agency ANI. 

  Apr 16, 2022 08:11 AM IST

    Counting of votes begins

    The counting of votes or by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat and four assembly seats across Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Bengal has begun and is currently underway.

  Apr 16, 2022 08:11 AM IST

    Late MLA Chandrakant Jadhav's wife contesting for Kolhapur North seat

    The Congress has fielded Jayashree Jadhav - the wife of the late MLA from the Kolhapur North seat, while the BJP has fielded Satyajit Kadam.

  Apr 16, 2022 08:09 AM IST

    Kolhapur North seat left vacant after demise of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav

    The bypoll to Kolhapur North Assembly constituency in Maharashtra was necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav due to Covid in December 2021.

  Apr 16, 2022 08:09 AM IST

    CPI(M) fielded actor Naseeruddin Shah’s niece Saira Halim for Ballygunge assembly seat

    A known activist against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Saira Shah Halim, the daughter of former deputy chief of Army staff, lieutenant general Zameer Uddin Shah, and niece of actor Naseeruddin Shah, will contest the April 12 Ballygunge assembly by-election in Kolkata for the CPI(M). Read more

  Apr 16, 2022 08:07 AM IST

    BJP fielded Baby Kumari for Bihar assembly seat

    The BJP fielded Baby Kumari for the Bihar assembly seat who enjoys the image of a “giant killer” in the Bochahan constituency. 

  Apr 16, 2022 08:06 AM IST

    Congress Vs BJP in Chhattisgarh

    The counting of votes in the Khairagarh Assembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh is at a godown of the State Seeds Development Corporation. While 10 candidates are in the fray, political observers have predicted a neck-and-neck fight between the ruling Congress' Yashoda Verma and the BJP's Komal Janghel.

  Apr 16, 2022 08:03 AM IST

    BJP took a swipe at TMC for fielding ‘outsider’ Shatrughan Sinha in Bengal by-poll

    Months after dubbing Hindi-speaking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders as “outsiders” in Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee is drawing flak from the saffron camp for fielding former Union minister and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha for the April 12 by-poll at the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in West Burdwan district. Read more

  Apr 16, 2022 08:01 AM IST

    Asansol and Ballygunge vacant, calling for by-elections

    Bengal's Asansol seat was left vacant after Babul Supriyo quit BJP and joined TMC. Meanwhile, the Ballygunge assembly seat was left vacant after its sitting TMC MLA Subrata Mukherjee passed away in November last year. 

  Apr 16, 2022 07:57 AM IST

    TMC fielded Babul Supriyo from Bengal's Ballygunge assembly seat

    The TMC has fielded Babul Supriyo - who had recently quit BJP and joined the party - from the Bengal's Ballygunge assembly seat, against BJP's Keya Ghosh. Read more

  Apr 16, 2022 07:53 AM IST

    TMC fields Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol 

    West Bengal’s Asansol and Ballygunge is seeing a major fight between the TMC and BJP. The TMC has fielded actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha for the Asansol seat, while the BJP has fielded MLA Agnimitra Paul.

  Apr 16, 2022 07:49 AM IST

    Counting of votes in 1 Lok Sabha and 4 assembly seats today

    The counting of votes for one Lok Sabha and four assembly seats will be held today.

