CAA protests in Mau turn violent

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 01:03 IST

Varanasi/Lucknow The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and alleged police action against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) turned violent in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. According to government and police officials, the agitators set fire to vehicles and clashed with police, prompting security officials to use tear gas shells and resort to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

In the state’s Mau city, local residents took out a protest against CAA at Mirza Hadipura Chowk in the Dakshin Tola police station area and blocked the road, police said. When the police asked the protesters to lift the road blockade, they turned violent and set fire to six vehicles parked in the locality, police officials said on condition of anonymity.

Police said that the protesters pelted them with stones and ransacked the local police station, after which security officials fired tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

“The situation is completely under control. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area as preventive measure. Cops have been asked to remain in alert,” additional director general of police, Varanasi zone, Brij Bhushan said.

Criminal Procedure Code’s (CrPC) Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area, has been imposed in the area, district magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi said.

In Lucknow, the students of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama (Nadwa college) allegedly pelted police office with stones during a protest. “When students were asked to go inside the college in the morning (of Monday), some of them resorted to stone pelting. The police force was already on alert and we contained the situation by pushing them inside the campus. The situation is under control. No gunshot was fired. Some tear gas shells were fired to contain the situation but nobody was injured in the incident, ” Lucknow’s inspector general (IG) of police SK Bhagat said.