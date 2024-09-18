Cabinet clears over 11cr for Kalyana Karnataka development, to ask Centre for 5k grant

The state cabinet on Tuesday approved projects worth ₹11,770 crore, including ₹7,200 crore drinking water initiative to supply rural areas in Bidar and Kalaburagi districts, for the development of Kalyana Karnataka during a meeting held in Kalaburagi. During the cabinet meeting, projects worth ₹ 11,770 crore were approved, including the water project of ₹ 7,200 crore that will draw water from the Narayanapura dam. (PTI)

After the cabinet meeting, chief minister Siddaramaiah announced that 46 key issues related to the region were addressed in the session. The cabinet also took steps to upgrade Bidar and Raichur towns to municipal status.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Siddaramaiah said cabinet discussed a total of 56 topics, 46 of which were specific to Kalyana Karnataka. “During the cabinet meeting, projects worth ₹11,770 crore were approved, including the water project of ₹7,200 crore that will draw water from the Narayanapura dam. This initiative is part of a joint effort with the central government, which is expected to cover half the cost,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said that the state government has been allocating ₹5,000 crore annually for the development of Kalyana Karnataka, but noted that the central government was yet to contribute to the region’s growth under Article 371(J) since the constitutional amendment. “We have decided to formally request ₹5,000 crore from the central government to support the ongoing development in Kalyana Karnataka,” he said.

The cabinet meeting coincided with Kalyana Karnataka Liberation Day, during which the region also celebrated the annual Kalyana Karnataka Utsav.

Siddaramaiah used the occasion to reflect on the progress made since Article 371(J) was implemented.

He credited the Congress government for its role in establishing the constitutional amendment in 2012, which aimed to provide special benefits to the region.

A new committee, headed by Govind Rao, has been set up to assess the development status of the backward taluks in Kalyana Karnataka. This follows recommendations from the 2002 Nanjundappa report, which called for measures to address regional imbalances. The committee’s findings will guide future development initiatives for the region’s underdeveloped areas.

As part of the region’s development, the cabinet approved the construction of 45 new primary health centers and 31 community health centers in Kalyana Karnataka. In addition, nine taluk hospitals will be upgraded, while two taluk hospitals will be converted into district hospitals. A budget of ₹890 crore has been earmarked for these healthcare improvements, aimed at enhancing medical services across the region.

“The state government is planning to develop Kalaburagi city into a ‘Smart City’ with an estimated investment of ₹1,685 crore, which will improve the quality of life for its residents and attract investment in backward districts,” the CM said.

Earlier in the day, addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag at the police parade ground in Kalaburagi to mark the 77th Kalyana Karnataka Liberation Day and the 10th anniversary of the Special Status accorded to Kalyana Karnataka under Article 371(J) of the Constitution, Siddaramaiah said, “It has been 10 years since the 371(J) Constitutional Amendment was implemented to aid the backward Kalyana Karnataka region.”

“After the state government started allocating sufficient funds to the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), the region began seeing progress, and this was made possible by the efforts of All India Congress committee president Mallikarjun Kharge and the former chief minister late N. Dharam Singh,” he added.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that from 2013-14 to 2024-25, the government had allocated ₹19,778 crore to the KKRDB, of which ₹13,229 crore were released, and ₹11,174 crore spent.

“So far, 35,885 projects have been taken up, of which 27,264 have been completed and 8,621 projects are in progress. These numbers speak for the development of this region. In the 2024-25 budget, the state government has allocated ₹5,000 crore to the Kalyana Karnataka Development Board,” he said.