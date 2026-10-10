Canter truck hits pilgrims returning from shrine in UP’s Saharanpur, 4 killed, over 15 injured

Four devotees were killed and more than 15 others injured after a canter truck rammed into a group of pilgrims returning on foot from the Shakambhari Devi shrine in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on Saturday morning, police said.

A canter truck loaded with utensils rammed into pilgrims resting on a highway flyover in Saharanpur. Four devotees died and over 15 were injured.

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The deceased were residents of Kushawali village in the Sardhana area of Meerut district. The injured were taken for treatment and, after receiving initial medical attention, those in critical condition were referred to hospitals in Saharanpur and Meerut, officers said.

Police have detained the canter truck’s driver and cleaner in connection with the accident. “Four people had died in the accident and police had taken the canter truck’s driver and cleaner into custody. We are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident and further action will follow,” circle officer Amit Kumar Singh said.

According to officers, around 18 people from Kushawali village had visited the Shakambhari Devi shrine on October 7. They were returning on foot with the sacred flame of the goddess when the accident occurred at around 7 am on Saturday.

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{{^usCountry}} The group had stopped on the flyover along the highway in Deoband to rest for a while. The devotees had formed a circle using a rope before halting. Meanwhile, a canter truck loaded with utensils approached from behind and hit them, officers added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The group had stopped on the flyover along the highway in Deoband to rest for a while. The devotees had formed a circle using a rope before halting. Meanwhile, a canter truck loaded with utensils approached from behind and hit them, officers added. {{/usCountry}}