‘Case is dubious, want second postmortem’: Kin of woman found dead at marital home in Bhopal

The family of the woman who was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal last week have accused her husband and his family of murdering her. The 33-year-old woman was found dead at her marital home last week (PTI)

Calling the case “dubious”, the family from Noida has sought a second postmortem as they have alleged that the evidence does not match with the first postmortem.

A 33-year-old woman was found dead at her in-laws' home in Bhopal last week and her family staged a protest outside the chief minister Mohan Yadav's residence on Sunday, demanding a fresh post-mortem examination of her body at AIIMS Delhi.

“Why handover of the body should be taken when the case is dubious? The PM (postmortem) report and evidence do not match. This is the reason we have applied for second postmortem,” the father of the deceased woman was quoted as saying by ANI.

Accusing the husband and his mother of killing her, the deceased woman's mother demanded that they should be arrested.

Her father said the the government should take cognizance of the case as the accused family is high profile “We have lost any hope for justice," he was quoted as saying.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe allegations of dowry harassment against the woman's lawyer husband and his mother, a former judge.

The case The 33-year-old woman, who hailed from Noida, was found hanging at her marital home in the Katara Hills area in Bhopal on May 12. She had met the Bhopal-based lawyer through a dating app in 2024 and married him in December 2025. Less than six months after the marriage, she was found dead as her family linked her death to her in-laws' dowry demands.

Family alleges foul play The family claimed that her body was kept in the mortuary of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Bhopal for the last five days. Her father and her brother said officials from the CM's Office assured them of fair action after they met them during the protest. He also demanded that the legal proceedings in the case be transferred to a court outside Madhya Pradesh.

According to the deceased woman's relatives, she wanted to leave Bhopal and return to Noida. They also claimed that she remained in touch with them until around 10 pm on Tuesday, shortly before her death.

Her family has accused the man and his mother — a retired judge — of murder. The family also claims that deceased's in-laws physically assaulted her and then destroyed the evidence.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Kashyap, who is heading the SIT, had said earlier that a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to dowry death and harassment had been registered against her husband, who is on the run, and his mother, PTI reported.

Officials said the SIT would investigate allegations related to dowry harassment, physical assault and alleged attempts to destroy evidence after her death.