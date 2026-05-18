Woman found hanging in Bhopal, family claims ‘dowry death’, blames lawyer husband, mother-in-law. What is the case?

A family from Noida was seen protesting outside Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav’s official residence in Bhopal on Sunday. Earlier this week, the family lost a member — a 33-year-old woman who was found hanging at her marital home in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal on May 12. The family has accused her in-laws of a “dowry-related” murder. On Sunday, they reached the chief minister’s residence demanding a fresh post-mortem examination of her body at AIIMS Delhi. An SIT team has been formed by police to investigate the dowry-related death in Bhopal. (PTI/representative )

What is the case? A Bhopal-based lawyer met the woman through a dating app in 2024 and married her in December 2025, according to news agency PTI. She shifted to Bhopal after the marriage, but her family claims Twisha wanted to return to Noida and had been in touch with them till 10 pm on the night of her death, May 12. Her family has accused the man and his mother — a retired judge — of murder. The family also claims that deceased's in-laws physically assaulted her and then destroyed the evidence.

What is the family demanding from CM? The woman's family claimed that her body had remained in the mortuary of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Bhopal, for the last five days and demanded a second post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi.

Her father and brother said officials from the chief minister’s office has assured them of fair action after they met them during the protest. The family has also demanded that the legal proceedings in the case be transferred to a court outside Madhya Pradesh.

What is the police saying? Police have formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a probe into allegations of dowry harassment.

Assistant commissioner of police Rajneesh Kashyap, who is heading the SIT, had earlier said that a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to dowry death and harassment had been registered againstthe husband and his mother.

He said efforts had been intensified to trace and arrest him.

Officials said the SIT would investigate allegations related to dowry harassment, physical assault, and alleged attempts to destroy evidence after the death.

A local court granted anticipatory bail to the retired judge on Friday, while the hearing on the anticipatory bail plea is scheduled for May 18.

(With PTI inputs)