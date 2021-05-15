Cases of post-Covid mucormycosis are increasing, says AIIMS chief, explains what to do

AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria on Saturday said the black fungus infection, called mucormycosis, is not any new infection but the number of cases has suddenly increased because of Covid-19 and its treatment. The spores of this fungus are present in the air, in soil and sometimes in food, but its virulence is low. "So wearing the mask is very important, especially if you visit a construction site," Dr Guleria said adding that at AIIMS Delhi there are 23 cases of the infection. Out of these, 20 patients are still infected with Covid-19, he said.

Some states are reporting over 400 to 500 cases, Dr Guleria said. Urging hospitals to focus more on infection control, the AIIMS chief said that secondary fungal infection is causing more morbidity and mortality.

"Mucormycosis was present before Covid also. During the 2003 SARS outbreak too, this infection was reported," Dr Guleria said adding that Covid infection, diabetes and the misuse of steroid during the treatment of Covid-19 are responsible for the increase in the infection.

During the pre-covid times, this infection was reported only among diabetics with uncontrolled blood pressure level or those who have undergone transplants of chemotherapy, because of immunosuppressive drugs. But because of Covid-19, the infection has become common now, Dr Guleria said.

The infection can be of two types — one that affects the face, nose and part of the brain causing loss of eyesight and the other that can infect the lungs. Listing out the symptoms of both the manifestations, Dr Guleria said early prevention is of paramount importance.

If steroid misuse can be controlled and the patient does not have high blood sugar, then chances of post-covid fungal infection will be rare. Blood sugar level can reach 300-400 because of steroids, the AIIMS chief said adding a mild to moderate dose of steroid is good enough and has to be administered only for five to 10 days.