Cattle owners cannot allow their livestock to roam freely on public roads, endangering lives and disrupting traffic, the Madras high court said on Tuesday, as it directed authorities across Tamil Nadu to conduct regular drives to seize stray cattle.

The high court said all owners must obtain “valid licences to keep cattle”. (PTI)

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A bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and justice G Arul Murugan directed municipal authorities across the state to conduct drives and seize all cattle found straying or tethered across roads.

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“Public roads are meant for the safe movement of people and vehicles. No cattle owner has the right to let livestock wander onto public streets, endangering human lives and disrupting traffic,” the bench said.

It said all cattle owners must obtain “valid licences to keep cattle”, and “every licensed animal must carry a tag to help authorities identify its owner”. Besides, it directed the police to provide protection to municipal teams during such operations and ensure that cattle owners do not obstruct or threaten workers.

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{{^usCountry}} The court issued the series of directions as it dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking action against stray cattle in Thiruverkadu municipality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court issued the series of directions as it dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking action against stray cattle in Thiruverkadu municipality. {{/usCountry}}

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The bench said authorities must strictly enforce section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Animals and Birds in Urban Areas (Control and Regulation) Act, 1997, which prohibits keeping notified animals, including cattle and buffaloes, in urban areas without a valid licence. It also directed authorities to ensure that all cattle owners inspect cattle sheds to check hygiene, waste disposal and domestic tethering. Every licensed animal must also carry a tag to help identify its owner.

The court noted that under the Act, authorities can seize stray or unlicensed cattle and impound them in municipal pounds.If cattle owners fail to claim the animals within 48 hours by paying the applicable fines and feeding charges, authorities can auction them or hand them over to recognised Gaushalas (cattle shelters), it said.

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The bench directed authorities to take immediate steps to catch stray cattle, including by deploying dedicated teams and conducting regular seizure drives. It also asked them to impose fines on cattle owners, collect maintenance and feeding charges before releasing impounded animals, and take criminal action against repeat offenders.

The bench also ordered authorities to issue public notices through local announcements and newspapers, warning cattle owners about the penalties, impounding rules and criminal consequences.

The PIL was filed by advocate M Kamesh, who sought directions to keep a check on stray cattle on roads in Thiruverkadu. In his plea, he said the cattle frequently blocked traffic, caused road accidents and endangered commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders. He also pointed out that cattle resting on poorly-lit roads at night posed a danger to motorists.

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