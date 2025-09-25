CBDT extends deadlines for filing various audit reports

NEW DELHI: The government has extended deadlines for filing various audit reports for financial year 2024-25 from September 30 to October 31, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Thursday. The system is stable and fully functional, enabling submission of various statutory forms and reports.

The decision to extend the deadlines was taken after CBDT received representations from various professional associations, including chartered accountant bodies, highlighting “certain difficulties” being faced by taxpayers and practitioners in timely completion of audit report, it said in a statement.

“The reasons cited in these representations include disruptions caused by floods and natural calamities in certain parts of the country, which have impeded normal business and professional activity. This matter has also come up before High Courts,” it added.

It is clarified that the Income-tax e-filing portal has been operating smoothly and without any technical glitches and the tax audit reports (TARs) are being uploaded successfully, it said.

“The system is stable and fully functional, enabling submission of various statutory forms and reports. At the close of 24th September 2025, 4,02,000 TARs were uploaded, with over 60,000 TARs uploaded on 24th September, 2025. Furthermore, more than 7.57 crore ITRs have been filed till 23rd September,2025,” it said.

Keeping in view the representation of the tax practitioners and their submissions before the Hon’ble Courts, the ‘specified date’ for furnishing of the report of audit under any provision of the Income-tax Act, 1961, for the Previous Year 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26) is extended from 30th September, 2025 to 31st October, 2025, it said.

The CBDT statement came a day after a bench of justices PS Bhati and Bipin Gupta of the Rajasthan high court’s Jodhpur bench ordered extension the last date for filing tax audit reports to October 31 and issue a notification on the extension.

“This court is prima facie satisfied that the significant disparity in filing statistics between AY 2024-25 and AY 2025-26, the drastically reduced number of TARs filed in the corresponding period, the delayed release and intermittent functioning of e-filing utilities, the recurring technical glitches on the portal, the extension granted for individual ITR filings, and the foreseeable hardship to taxpayers in complying with statutory requirements, collectively necessitate immediate judicial intervention’,” the bench said.