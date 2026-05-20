CBI books retired Navy captain in disproportionate assets case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a former Indian Navy captain, identified as Raminder Singh Wadhwa, for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income between 2010 and 2020, officials said on Wednesday. In its first information report (FIR), filed on May 15 but made public on Wednesday, CBI has alleged that Wadhwa was “involved in corrupt practices and acquired substantial immovable assets disproportionate to his known sources of income”. (Representative image)

Wadhwa, who retired from service in May 2024, joined the Indian Navy as a sub-lieutenant on July 1, 1989 and rose to the rank of captain -- equivalent to a colonel in the Army-- on August 6, 2016. He has served in sensitive postings, including at the Directorate of Network Centric Operations, HQ SFC (Strategic Forces Command); Naval Dockyard, Mumbai; Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) Cell in BHEL; National Security Council Secretariat; and Directorate of Naval Design (Submarine Design Group).

In its first information report (FIR), filed on May 15 but made public on Wednesday, CBI has alleged that Wadhwa was “involved in corrupt practices and acquired substantial immovable assets disproportionate to his known sources of income”.

The agency has claimed that the retired officer acquired several assets between 2010 and 2020 -- a period covering much of his tenure as commander and captain in the Navy.

During this period, CBI adds, his family’s assets increased from ₹2.31 crore to ₹6.90 crore, with immovable properties nearly doubling in number.

After taking into account the income and expenditure of the accused officer and his family members -- including his wife and two sons-- CBI alleged that assets worth ₹3.18 crore could not be satisfactorily explained, leading to the registration of a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The agency has found that Wadhwa also constructed a farmhouse on land purchased by him in Panchkula in 2011. “The expenditure incurred on the construction of the said farmhouse and its maintenance has not been considered. Movable assets, including vehicles, which were reportedly acquired during the check period, are also not considered,” the CBI FIR states, adding that expenses incurred on the education of the officer’s children had not yet been factored into the calculation.

“As such, the amount of disproportionate assets is likely to increase during the investigation once these expenditures are also considered. Moreover, the properties acquired are situated in posh areas, and he and his family members have reportedly led a lavish and extravagant lifestyle,” the FIR alleges.

An Indian Navy spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.