A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Kerala’s Ernakulam on Thursday convicted 13 CPI(M) members in the 2012 murder of Muslim Students Federation (MSF) activist Ariyil Abdul Shukoor, lawyers aware of the developments said.

Christian, the mastermind behind this elaborate ruse, wielded his gavel to pass judgments in favour of his clients.

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Significantly, the court acquitted 18 others, including senior CPM leaders P Jayarajan and TV Rajesh, who were charged with conspiracy.

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Jayarajan, CPM state committee member and former Kannur district secretary, and Rajesh, former MLA of Kalliassery, are well-known party leaders in the state.

Shukoor (24) was hacked to death by assailants near Kannapuram in Kannur district on February 20, 2012. He was associated with MSF, the student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and his murder had sparked widespread protests at the time. Intense clashes were reported between the CPI(M) and IUML in Pattuvam area of the political conflict-prone northern district of the state.

There was no immediate reaction from the MSF or the IUML at the time of filing this report.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the lawyers cited above, the prosecution argued that Shukoor was targeted by the CPI(M) in retaliation to an alleged attack on a vehicle carrying Jayarajan and Rajesh by IUML workers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the lawyers cited above, the prosecution argued that Shukoor was targeted by the CPI(M) in retaliation to an alleged attack on a vehicle carrying Jayarajan and Rajesh by IUML workers. {{/usCountry}}

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It claimed during trial that the conspiracy to target Shukoor was hatched in a room at the cooperative hospital in Taliparamba, in the presence of Rajesh and Jayarajan.

There were 33 accused, including Jayarajan and Rajesh, in the case. Two of them died during the course of the trial.