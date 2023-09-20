‘Daro mat’: Amit Shah says as Rahul Gandhi leaves Lok Sabha in the middle of speech | 5 quotes

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday speaking on the women's reservation bill said both census and delimitation, the two deciding factors for women's reservation, will be done soon after the election. As Amit Shah started his speech, Rahul Gandhi left the Lok Sabha. "Daro mat," Amit Shah said mocking Rahul Gandhi's oft-repeated quote. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said anyone can leave the"Yesterday was a red-letter day in India's history. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and the first session in the new Parliament building, we got the women's reservation bill. I want to congratulate PM Modi on this move to empower the women," Amit Shah said. Amit Shah speaking in the Lok Sabha on women's reservation bill

Amit Shah's top 5 quotes:

Women's quota bill brought to Parliament four times earlier but not passed, appeal to Parliament to pass it unanimously now

For some parties, the issue of women's empowerment can be a political agenda or a slogan to win elections. However, for my party and my leader Narendra Modi, women empowerment is not a political issue.

Congress ruled for over five decades in this country, but there were 11 crore families who were deprived of toilets. They gave ‘Gareebi Hatao’ slogan but couldn't make any arrangements for the poor. When a house doesn’t have a toilet, then the most affected ones are the daughters, sisters and mothers

Problem is their roots are not in India, I don't want to say where they are

All those who are talking about OBC, have themselves never appointed a Prime Minister from the OBC community. It is the BJP, who did it. I plead MPs from all the parties that if they think that there is something missing in this (Women's Reservation Bill), then we can rectify it tomorrow, but this bill is a matter of women's respect so I request you all to support it," says Union Home minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha during debate on Women's Reservation Bill

"This is the 5th attempt to bring the women's reservation bill. So what happened the last 4 times? Why Modiji has to bring the bill? What was the reason?" Amit Shah said.

"There are many questions as to why so late, why OBC is not included etc. I will answer all these questions. The Delimitation Commission is a quasi-judicial body that plays a crucial role in our elections. Now if 1/3 of seats have to be reserved, who will decide these seats? If Wayanad gets reserved for women, what will you say? If Hyderabad gets reserved, what will Owaisi sahib say? It's best that this happens only after following proper procedure," Amit Shah said.

"Some people are saying don't support it as there is no OBC reservation. I will say something else. If you don't support it, will the reservation be ensured early? No," Amit Shah said.

“One of my colleagues (Rahul Gandhi) was saying that the number of those who run the country is three who belong to the OBC category. Now who will make him (Rahul Gandhi) understand that it is the government who runs the country, not the secretaries,” Amit Shah said.

“Our Constitution says that the policy of the country will be decided only by the Cabinet and the Parliament. You (referring to Rahul Gandhi who was not present during Shah’s speech) are not here to listen, but I want to tell you that there are 29 per cent of MPs in our party who belong to the OBC community. If you want to do a comparison, just come to us. And in our union cabinet, there are 29 ministers, who belong to the community. Out of 1358 MLAs, there are 365 MLAs in our party who belong to the OBC category. This is higher in the number who keep talking about the welfare of the OBC category. You speak about the OBC, but it was the BJP who gave this country a PM from the OBC community,” Amit Shah said.

The women's reservation bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 454 MPs voting in favour and two against.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail