Centre extends term of IB head, RAW chief by a year

Intelligence Bureau (IB) director Arvinda Kumar and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Kumar Goel were on Thursday granted a year’s extension in their services, an order issued by the appointments committee of cabinet (ACC) read.

Both Kumar and Goel will continue to head the agency till June 30, 2022, the order added. Their tenure was set to end on June 30 this year.

Goel is a 1984-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from Punjab cadre while Kumar, 1984-batch officer, belongs to Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

The duo were appointed to head the respective posts in June 2019 for a fixed tenure of two years.

While Kumar is an expert on counterterrorism, Kashmir and other internal security conflicts, Goel was instrumental in India’s planning for February 2019 Balakot strikes following the Pulwama attack by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). Goel had also played a key role in coordinating with the army the surgical strikes in 2016 following the Uri attack.

The government on Tuesday appointed a new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director as well, by choosing Subodh Kumar Jaiswal – a 1985-batch Maharashtra cadre officer for the post.