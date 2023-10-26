News / India News / Centre flags airlines' unfair trade practice, says ‘every seat can’t be paid'

Centre flags airlines' unfair trade practice, says ‘every seat can’t be paid'

ByHT News Desk
Oct 26, 2023 12:33 PM IST

The governmnt has pointed out the issue of airlines denying passengers to board despite having confirmed tickets as well as delaying refunds.

The Centre has raised concerns over the airlines along with online travel aggregators engaging in unfair trade practices which include labeling every seat of flights as ‘paid’ despite claiming to offer ‘free mandatory web check-in’. The Union consumer affairs ministry also pointed out the complaints regarding denying boarding to passengers despite having confirmed tickets as well as delaying refund.

Nearly 10,000 complaints have been received in the last year related to airlines.(AP)

Consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh noted that airlines have been structuring their website interfaces in order to undermine consumer autonomy to opt features suited best for them, and manipulate their decision-making, the Times of India reported. Singh also said that such tactic is called ‘dark pattern’.

The ministry also highlighted that implementing tactics to manipulate consumer interests are considered as unfair trade practices as per the Consumer Protection Act.

Passengers have been raising complaints on the dedicated Air Seva website. Nearly, 10,000 such complaints were received last year and the government has so far struggled to compel airlines to address them comprehensively.

Singh noted that such high number of grievances indicate airlines' ineffectiveness in addressing them.

