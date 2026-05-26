Centre forms high-level committee to address unnatural demographic changes, says Amit Shah

The Centre has formed a “high-level committee” headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to examine demographic changes arising from illegal immigration and recommend measures to deal with these challenges, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday. Union home minister Amit Shah termed demographic change as a "serious issue". (PTI)

The committee has been given a year to submit its report, an official statement said. MHA may extend the committee’s tenure by up to six months.

“Illegal infiltration and other reasons leading to Unnatural Demographic Change is a very big challenge for the present and future of any nation. To deal with this challenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the ‘high-level committee on demographic change’ on August 15 last year. I am delighted to inform that the government has now constituted this committee,” Shah said in a post on his X account on Tuesday.

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Shah said the committee will be chaired by justice Prabhakar Naolekar (retired). Apart from the census commissioner, an official statement said former Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, former Delhi police commissioner Balaji Srivastava and economist Shamika Ravi would be expert members of the committee.

The joint secretary (foreigners-l unit) of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) will serve as the committee’s member secretary.

An official statement by the home ministry said the proposal to set up the committee was approved by the Union cabinet on September 11, 2025.

“This committee will conduct a comprehensive assessment of demographic changes occurring across India due to illegal immigration and other unnatural causes, analyse patterns of abnormal reasons. It will analyse the patterns of population changes at the levels of religious and social communities, and will present a well-planned and time-bound solution to address the issue,” said Shah.