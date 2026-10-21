Centre holds buffer amid rising demand for pulses by states

The Centre is facing growing demands from states for split pigeon peas (tur) and chickpeas (chana) supplies as prices rise, even as it seeks to preserve its pulses buffer to use in domestic markets to bring down retail prices.

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“States are demanding pulses — tur and chana. But our directive is to store and save the buffer. Our function is not to give states our buffer for their welfare schemes but to intervene in retail markets when necessary,” a government official told HT.

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According to the official, larger states especially in southern India have sought over 100,000 tonnes of tur each. The official added that the Centre would not be able to meet demands of this scale while preserving stocks for future requirements.

The consumer affairs ministry currently holds about 4.5 million tonnes of pulses, including 1.1 million tonnes of tur, 2.3 million tonnes of chana, 650,000 tonnes of lentils (masur), 370,000 tonnes of green gram (moong) and 70,000 tonnes of black gram (urad).

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{{^usCountry}} The demand for supplies comes as retail prices of pulses remain elevated. All-India retail tur dal prices were up 17.2% year-on-year at ₹131.98 per kg on Monday, while gram dal prices increased 8.66% to ₹92.86 per kg, according to government data. Urad dal prices were up 10.56% at ₹125.45 per kg, while moong dal prices were up 4.77% at ₹114.11 per kg. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The demand for supplies comes as retail prices of pulses remain elevated. All-India retail tur dal prices were up 17.2% year-on-year at ₹131.98 per kg on Monday, while gram dal prices increased 8.66% to ₹92.86 per kg, according to government data. Urad dal prices were up 10.56% at ₹125.45 per kg, while moong dal prices were up 4.77% at ₹114.11 per kg. {{/usCountry}}

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Weather-related risks have added to concerns over domestic availability. Deficient rainfall and drought-like conditions in major pulse-growing regions have raised concerns over tur production, while dry soil conditions could affect chana sowing in the upcoming rabi season.

Tur is a kharif crop, and concerns over rainfall during its growing season have added to production risks. Chana, a major rabi crop, is now entering its sowing season.

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Tur and chana are key pulses and together account for over 60% of India’s total pulse consumption.

The government has been wary of rising prices. This can be seen by the fact that as early as July, it had asked the agriculture ministry to relax the Price Support Scheme (PSS) norm requiring government-procured pulses to be disposed of within nine months.

The industry, meanwhile, is pushing for reducing the duty on yellow pea imports which currently stands at 30% to ease supply pressures.

India had allowed duty-free yellow pea imports in December 2023 to improve domestic availability and contain prices of tur and chana. Imports of this pulse subsequently surged to nearly 2.95 million tonnes in calendar year 2024, after being negligible for several years till 2023. Total pulses imports also rose to a record of around 6.9 million tonnes that year.

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Yellow peas are a cheaper substitute for chana and are used by food processors and retailers in products such as besan and other pulse-based foods. Their availability can help ease demand for chana and put downward pressure on prices.

The Centre imposed a 30% import duty on yellow peas from 1 November 2025, ending the earlier duty-free regime for qualifying shipments.