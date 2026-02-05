Centre, Nagaland, ENPO ink pact for Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority

Kohima: The Government of India on Thursday signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) in New Delhi to form the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) within the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was present during the signing, said it was “a momentous day for the people of Nagaland” (ANI Video Grab)

The FNTA, subject to review after 10 years, will grant legislative, executive, and financial autonomy to Nagaland’s six eastern districts.

ENPO represents the people of the Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Tikhir, Yimkhiung, and Eastern Sumi tribes from the six districts of Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak, and Shamator, who have been demanding a separate state since 2010 due to developmental deficits in the region. In Nagaland’s 60-member assembly, 20 members are from eastern Nagaland.

“Today is a historic day for the people of eastern Nagaland… We have reached this point because the governments, both at the Centre and the state, understood the problems of the eastern people,” ENPO president A. Chingmak Chang said following the signing of the agreement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was present during the signing, said it was “a momentous day for the people of Nagaland” and assured the Government of India’s help in shouldering the responsibility to bring the eastern Nagaland region at par with the rest of the country.

Calling it a “historic agreement,” Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the accord is a testament to the government’s commitment to ensuring equitable and inclusive development and continued efforts to reach out to all parts of the state. He asserted that all Naga tribes celebrate with the people of eastern Nagaland on this “landmark achievement.”

Rio expressed hope that the agreement would showcase mutual trust among all sections and address the aspirations of the people — both from eastern Nagaland and the state as a whole. While assuring the state government’s support and cooperation, the chief minister urged the Centre for continued assistance and guidance in the people of Nagaland’s quest for all-round development.