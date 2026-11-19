New Delhi, The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has proposed a separate licensing framework for the wholesale trade of bulk drugs, including active and inactive bulk substances, to strengthen regulatory oversight and accountability in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Centre proposes separate licensing framework for wholesale trade of bulk drugs

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The proposed amendments to the Drugs Rules, 1945, seek to introduce separate application and licence forms for the wholesale of bulk drugs, distinct from the existing licensing provisions for formulations.

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At present, a common licence covers the wholesale of both formulations and bulk drugs.

The proposed amendment seeks to establish a dedicated licensing framework for bulk drugs, enabling more focused regulatory oversight of their wholesale trade and greater accountability in the pharmaceutical supply chain, the ministry said in a statement.

The proposal was agreed upon by the Drugs Consultative Committee at its 67th meeting on November 17, 2025, and by the Drugs Technical Advisory Board at its 93rd meeting on February 16, 2026.

Under the proposed framework, the licence will capture the categories of bulk drugs handled by wholesalers, including drugs covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

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{{^usCountry}} The sale of bulk drugs will be carried out under the supervision of a competent person, thereby strengthening accountability in their distribution and handling, the ministry said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sale of bulk drugs will be carried out under the supervision of a competent person, thereby strengthening accountability in their distribution and handling, the ministry said. {{/usCountry}}

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Upon implementation, the proposed amendment will give better control over the wholesale of bulk drugs and strengthen enforcement control in relation to antimicrobial resistance and the movement of NDPS drugs, it added.

To facilitate the transition to the revised licensing requirements, the existing licensees will be provided adequate time to comply with the new provisions, the ministry said.

The requirements will become applicable to them only upon expiry of their current retention period or 12 months after the final publication of the amendment, whichever is later, the statement said.

The ministry has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders and the public within 30 days from the date on which copies of the gazette containing the draft rules are made available to them.

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