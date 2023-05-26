Home / India News / Centre to mint 75 coin to mark new Parliament launch. How will it look like

Centre to mint 75 coin to mark new Parliament launch. How will it look like

ByHT News Desk
May 26, 2023 06:48 AM IST

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to be held on May 28 and as per details, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the new building.

The Union finance ministry on Thursday announced minting of 75 coin to commemorate the inauguration of new Parliament building. The coin will have the inscription ‘Parliament Complex’ with the image of the new building.

New Parliament building.
Finance ministry notice on ₹75 coin.
Finance ministry notice on ₹75 coin.

How would the new coin look like?

As per the notification, the coin will be circular in shape with a 44 millimeters diameter and 200 serrations along the edges. The metallic composition of the coin will have quaternary alloy consisting of 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel and 5% zinc.

The Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar along with the inscription ‘Satyamev Jayate’ will be featured in the center of the coin's obverse side. The left periphery will of the coin will have Bharat inscribed in Devanagari script and India in English.

Similarly, the upper periphery will have Sansad Bhavan inscribed in Devanagari script and the lower periphery will have Parliament Complex in English.

The design of the coin will be in line with the guidelines specified in the First Schedule of the Constitution.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

parliament finance ministry
